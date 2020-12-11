Acme United Corporation to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference
FAIRFIELD, Conn., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acme United Corporation (NYSE American: ACU), today announced that it will present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference on
Monday, December 14 at 11:20AM – 11:40AM ET. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Walter Johnsen will present to a live, virtual audience.
Acme United’s presentation will be broadcast live here and available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.acmeunited.gcs-web.com
LD Micro’s Main Event will feature a new format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.
View Acme United’s profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/ACU.
About Acme United
ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative safety solutions and cutting technology to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods and industrial markets. Its leading brands include First Aid Only, First Aid Central, PhysiciansCare, Pac-Kit, Spill Magic, Westcott, Clauss, Camillus, Cuda, and DMT. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com.
Contact:
Acme United Corporation
Paul G. Driscoll, 203-254-6060
pdriscoll@acmeunited.com
Source: Acme United Corporation
