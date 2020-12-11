 

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

11.12.2020, 15:30   

Stagecoach Group plc

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility and Persons Closely Associated with them

 

Stagecoach Restricted Share Plan (the “RSP”)

 

Granting of RSP Awards for 2020

On 10 December 2020, each of the executive directors as set out below was granted Conditional Awards under the RSP. The transactions have been notified in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

The RSP Awards are conditional rights to acquire Ordinary Shares of 125/228thp in the Company (“Shares”) together with an entitlement to an additional number of Shares equivalent to any dividends that would have been paid on the Shares throughout the normal vesting period. The awards were made on 10 December 2020 and are capable of vesting in three equal tranches, the normal vesting dates for which shall be the fourth, fifth and sixth anniversaries of the date of grant respectively.

The Shares will be subject to a holding period which will commence on the normal vesting date and end on the fifth anniversary of the date of grant.

The awards made were as follows:

 

Name of director/ PDMR 		Number of Shares subject to Award
Martin Griffiths (Director) 621,741
Ross Paterson (Director) 414,526

The announcement on the granting of RSP Awards, including the notifications below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Martin Griffiths
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive
b) Initial notification/ Amendment This is an initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Stagecoach Group plc
b) LEI 4L663LRNTBQ008OK2N07
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 125/228p
