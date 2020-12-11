 

Notifications on the transactions concluded by manager in issuer's securities

Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, address of the head office Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Šiaulių bankas AB has received the notifications of managers on transactions in securities issued by the bank (see attachment).

Deputy head of securities accounting department Inga Lasauskaitė is authorized by the Issuer to provide additional information and is available on tel.: +370 37 395 523


