 

Agilent Releases 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today launched its 19th annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report, highlighting innovations and advancements achieved in 2019 and sharing the company’s response to the global pandemic in 2020.

“Agilent’s mission is to provide trusted answers and insights that advance the quality of life. We know that a focus on improving our environmental progress, our social commitments and good growth are essential to achieving this mission,” said Mike McMullen, president and CEO of Agilent. “Throughout 2019, and especially in 2020, we’ve been grateful for the opportunity to have a positive impact on people and communities around the globe.”

The report includes updates on the environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies of Agilent and the Agilent Foundation. Some of the highlights of 2019 include:

Environment: Agilent strives to consistently improve sustainability in its operations as well as through its innovative products and technologies.

  • Increased its commitment to clean, reusable energy with the addition of three new solar sites that will provide a total carbon offset of 277 metric tons.
  • Diverted 85% of solid waste and 94% of total waste from landfills globally.
  • Reduced water (by headcount) by 19%.
  • Exceeded goal with 17% reduction of CO2e by sq. ft. and 30% reduction by headcount in 2019.
  • Eliminated the use of plastic foams in over 25% of packaging in the U.S.; for remaining packaging that required foam, implemented the use of material that contains 60%-100% recycled content.
  • Recognized as Barron’s no. 1 Most Sustainable Company for 2019.

Social: Agilent believes in making direct and indirect economic impacts around the world through its products and people.

  • Invested $7.5 million in philanthropic efforts and equipment:
    • $4,700,058 in global university grants and equipment, supporting science and technology research at the forefront of bioanalytic measurement technologies.
    • $2,412,466 in pre-university science-education grants and other community investment programs helping hundreds of thousands of students, educators and communities worldwide.
    • Through its employee matching gift programs, the Agilent Foundation provided an additional $391,920 in matching donations.

Governance: Agilent is passionate about achieving good growth — growth that benefits not only the bottom line but also employees, communities and the environment.

  • Recognized by numerous organizations for gender equity and diversity achievements, including by Forbes as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2019 and one of America’s Best Employers for Women 2019.
  • In 2020, Agilent established new measures in the areas of employee perception, leadership gender diversity and pay equity.

Agilent’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility report is based on a combination of quantitative and qualitative data relating to its environmental and social performance during fiscal year 2019 (Nov. 1, 2018, to Oct. 31, 2019). Data is recorded on a companywide basis unless otherwise indicated. Agilent publishes its Corporate Social Responsibility Report annually and the 2019 Corporate Sustainability Report is prepared in accordance with GRI standards: core option.

To view the complete CSR report and learn more about Agilent’s impact, please see the report on the Agilent website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions and people provide trusted answers to customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

