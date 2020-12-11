View Systems, Inc. (VSYM) to Declare Dividend of Shares in Operating Entity, View Systems International, Inc., to spin out their ViewScan Technology and Focus on Developing their South American Cannabis Operations.

Baltimore, MD, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc. (OTC: VSYM ) will declare a dividend of shares in wholly owned subsidiary, View Systems International, Inc. (VSII), to shareholders on a record date yet to be determined. View Systems, Inc. will transfer the assets, intellectual property, and licensing rights for the ViewScan Concealed Weapon Detections System to View Systems International. The corporate separation will be accompanied by a registration statement. An SEC attorney has been retained to file such registration. VSII will be offering new shares in a private placement memorandum (PPM) to be registered in addition to the dividend shares. Investors interested in receiving the PPM should contact the Company at info@viewsystems.com .

View Systems, Inc. is the developer of the award winning ViewScan Concealed Weapons Detector with over 500 security units installed around the World. In 2019, ViewScan won the Best Anti-Terrorism Product at the Security Industry Association Expo in Las Vegas. Their systems are installed and still in operation in many cases for over 15 years at: the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) in Washington D.C., The White House Communications Agency (WHCA), IRS-Boston Field Office, almost all Maryland and New Jersey Department of Corrections facilities, most High Schools in the Detroit Public School System, Courthouses in 20 counties in Georgia, Courthouses in San Bernardino, CA, and many, many more installations including banks, seaports, and police stations across the United States. Internationally, View Systems’ portals have been purchased by the Army of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, China and other foreign entities. For more information visit www.viewsystems.com .

ViewScan has generated over $ 12 MM in sales over the years and will build on its 20-year foundation to make the next generation of ViewScans. The Company entered into a licensing agreement with IP Video Corp to produce the ViewScan in exchange for a royalty. IP Video Corp. showcased ViewScan at the largest security Expo in Las Vegas and won Best Anti-Terrorism Product. https://ipvideocorp.com/viewscan/

This report by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) notes more features for ViewScan than the other portals tested, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508 ...