Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.12.2020 / 16:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Friedrich
Last name(s): Wöbking

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
adesso SE

b) LEI
529900KOICE97ZSA1O52 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0Z23Q5

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal, processed via joint custody account with spouse

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
94.6000 EUR 4257.00 EUR
94.6000 EUR 473.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
94.6000 EUR 4730.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-09; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: TGAT


11.12.2020
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: adesso SE
Adessoplatz 1
44269 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.adesso-group.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63909  11.12.2020 



Disclaimer

