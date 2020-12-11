 

CONDITIONS FOR PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 16:20  |  10   |   |   
Bid procedure, 2020-12-16
Bonds Bonds issued in SEK by Swedish non-financial undertakings.

The following bonds are eligible for delivery:

 


AKADEMISKA HUS: XS1485592791, 2021-09-06

AKADEMISKA HUS: XS2188794114, 2023-06-12

CASTELLUM AB: SE0011451533, 2021-07-09

CASTELLUM AB: SE0011062827, 2023-05-17

KUNGSLEDEN AB: SE0010599118, 2022-03-21

KUNGSLEDEN AB: SE0013103793, 2024-12-06

FORTUM VARME HOLDING SAM: SE0007075130, 2022-05-18

FORTUM VARME HOLDING SAM: SE0010599019, 2025-02-24

SCANIA CV AB: XS1485739723, 2021-09-06

SCANIA CV AB: XS1867695469, 2022-02-21

 


Delivery of a Bond may not occur if the Counterparty has purchased the Bond from the issuer more recently than one month prior to the date of announcement of the Special terms, that is, the purchase may not have taken place after:

2020-11-16
Bid date 2020-12-16
Bid times 10.00-11.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) XS1485592791: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

XS2188794114: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

SE0011451533: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

SE0011062827: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

SE0010599118: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

SE0013103793: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

SE0007075130: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

SE0010599019: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

XS1485739723: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

XS1867695469: 30 mln SEK +/-30 mln SEK

 
Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) XS1485592791: 30 mln SEK per bid

XS2188794114: 30 mln SEK per bid

SE0011451533: 30 mln SEK per bid

SE0011062827: 30 mln SEK per bid

SE0010599118: 30 mln SEK per bid

SE0013103793: 30 mln SEK per bid

SE0007075130: 30 mln SEK per bid

SE0010599019: 30 mln SEK per bid

XS1485739723: 30 mln SEK per bid

XS1867695469: 30 mln SEK per bid

 
Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) The total bid volume from a Counterparty may not be lower than SEK 4 million and may not be lower than SEK 4 million per Bond (ISIN code).
Expected allocation time No later than 11.30 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
Delivery and payment date 2020-12-18
Delivery of bonds Securities issued in PM part:

To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system: 1 4948 6383.

 


Securities issued in AM part:

To the Riksbank’s account in State Street (Global Custodian):

Global Custodian BIC Code: SBOSUS3CXXX

Local agent: SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB (SEB)

Local agent's BIC Code: ESSESESSXXX

Global Custodian's account name at SEB: STATE STREET BANK & TRUST

Global Custodian's account number at SEB: 01-100 386 491

Riksbank’s account name at Global Custodian: SVERIGES RIKSBANK Riksbank’s account number at Global Custodian: 0145

PSET BIC: VPCSSESSXXX

Counterparties must use BIC: ESSESESSXXX in field 95P:: DEAG/REAG and State Street BIC: SBOSUS3CXXX in field 95P::SELL/BUYR in the settlement instruction.

 


Securities issued for the euro market (ISIN code with XS):

To the Riksbank's account with Euroclear Bank: 91181.
General Terms and Conditions General terms and conditions for the Riksbank’s corporate bond purchases via bid procedure 2020:1. dated 17 November 2020 (see the Riksbank’s website).

Stockholm, 2020-12-11

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CONDITIONS FOR PURCHASES OF CORPORATE BONDS Bid procedure, 2020-12-16BondsBonds issued in SEK by Swedish non-financial undertakings.The following bonds are eligible for delivery: AKADEMISKA HUS: XS1485592791, 2021-09-06AKADEMISKA HUS: XS2188794114, 2023-06-12CASTELLUM AB: SE0011451533, …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen Ergebnisse der Phase-3-Studie mit COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidat ...
HL Acquisitions Corp. and Fusion Fuel Green PLC Announce Closing of Business Combination; Fusion ...
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
QuestCap to Host Investor Webinar to Provide Update On Growth of Collection Sites’ COVID-19 ...
21Shares Outlines Its Policy On The Upcoming SPARK Airdrop Relevant To Its Crypto ETPs
McPhy joins the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...