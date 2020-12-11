CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure, 2020-12-17 Bonds DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2412. SE0012621852. 2024-12-18



LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 517, SE0010298190, 2024-09-18



NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5534, SE0012230415, 2024-09-18



SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 576, SE0010049841, 2023-12-20



SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 146, SE0013381571, 2025-06-11



STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1588, SE0011063015, 2024-03-01



SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 193, SE0011089622, 2023-12-20





Bid date 2020-12-17 Bid times 09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) 2412: 300 mln SEK +/-150 mln SEK



517: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK



5534: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK



576: 700 mln SEK +/-350 mln SEK



146: 500 mln SEK +/-250 mln SEK



1588: 900 mln SEK +/-450 mln SEK



193: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK









Maximum 4500 mln in total Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) 2412: 300 mln SEK per bid



517: 500 mln SEK per bid



5534: 800 mln SEK per bid



576: 700 mln SEK per bid



146: 500 mln SEK per bid



1588: 900 mln SEK per bid



193: 800 mln SEK per bid





Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid Expected allocation time No later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Delivery and payment date 2020-12-21 Delivery of bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2020-12-11

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.