Protech Home Medical to Present at the 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protech Home Medical Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ Protech ”) (TSXV: PTQ) (OTCQX: PTQQF), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced that it will be presenting at the 13th annual LD Micro Main Event investor conference December 14 th at 11am EDT/ 8am PDT. Greg Crawford, CEO of Protech will be presenting to a live, virtual audience.

Event: 13th Annual LD Micro Main Event Date: Monday, December 14, 2020 Time: 11:00am EDT / 8:00am PDT

The Main Event will feature a new and unique format, with companies presenting for 10 minutes, followed by 10 minutes of Q&A by a panel of investors and analysts.

"The time has finally come to do something different in the virtual conference world. Let’s see if we can pull off something that can be enjoyed by both executives and investors alike,” stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD, now a wholly owned subsidiary of SRAX, Inc.

The Main Event will take place on December 14th and 15th, exclusively on the Sequire Virtual Events platform.

About LD Micro/SEQUIRE

LD Micro began in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource to the microcap world. What started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, has transformed into the pre-eminent event platform in the space. For more information, please visit ldmicro.com.

The upcoming Main Event will be highlighting a new format that will benefit both executives and the investors tuning in from all over the globe.

In September 2020, LD Micro. Inc. was acquired by SRAX, Inc., a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. For more information on SRAX, visit srax.com and mysequire.com.