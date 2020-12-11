 

SSH Communications Security Oyj selected as a supplier to a major contract for the delivery of cryptographic products and services

SSH Communications Security Oyj has been selected as a supplier for cryptographic products, product-related maintenance, support and service services, as well as separately ordered professional services in a multi-year agreement.

The value of the agreement, if fully exercised and including all options, will be approximately EUR 20 million. The agreement does not include a volume purchase obligation. SSH provides the products and licenses ordered under the agreement entirely as a subscription-based service. SSH does not expect the agreement to have an impact on the current year's outlook or current guidelines.

“Our product development team has successfully created a next-generation encryption technology that has now received its commercial launch. This also contributes to the execution of SSH's growth strategy,” says Niklas Nordström, SSH's CFO and Director of Encryption Business.

"This is a strong statement of confidence in SSH's technology and cryptographic expertise and also opens up other commercial and strategic opportunities," says Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.


SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY OYJ

Teemu Tunkelo
CEO


For further information, please contact:
Teemu Tunkelo, CEO, tel. +358 40 5499605
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 5410543

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Major media
www.ssh.com


SSH Communications Security:
SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core – their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to helping our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.


