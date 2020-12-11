SSH Communications Security Oyj has been selected as a supplier for cryptographic products, product-related maintenance, support and service services, as well as separately ordered professional services in a multi-year agreement.

SSH Communications Security Oyj selected as a supplier to a major contract for the delivery of cryptographic products and services

The value of the agreement, if fully exercised and including all options, will be approximately EUR 20 million. The agreement does not include a volume purchase obligation. SSH provides the products and licenses ordered under the agreement entirely as a subscription-based service. SSH does not expect the agreement to have an impact on the current year's outlook or current guidelines.

“Our product development team has successfully created a next-generation encryption technology that has now received its commercial launch. This also contributes to the execution of SSH's growth strategy,” says Niklas Nordström, SSH's CFO and Director of Encryption Business.

"This is a strong statement of confidence in SSH's technology and cryptographic expertise and also opens up other commercial and strategic opportunities," says Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.





