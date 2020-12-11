 

Delcath Systems Announces Completion of Underwritten Public Offering

11.12.2020, 16:31  |  73   |   |   

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of rare primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, today announced the completion of an underwritten public offering of 1,679,031 shares of its common stock, including 219,004 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise of an option previously granted to the underwriters to purchase additional shares of common stock. All of the shares were offered by Delcath at a price to the public of $13.25 per share. The Company now estimates that the gross proceeds of the offering to the Company are expected to be approximately $22.2 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses.

Delcath intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for (i) the completion of its FOCUS Clinical Trial for Patients with Hepatic Dominant Ocular Melanoma (the “Focus Trial”), a global registration clinical trial that is investigating the primary endpoint of objective response rate, as well as other secondary and exploratory endpoints, in metastatic ocular melanoma, or mOM; (ii) preparation of the federal regulatory application for the HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, a drug/device combination product regulated as a drug, designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects; (iii) preparation for the commercial launch of HEPZATO; (iv) continued clinical development, including additional indications and expanded access trials in metastatic ocular melanoma; and (v) general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures and other operating expenses.

Canaccord Genuity and Roth Capital Partners acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on December 21, 2018. A final prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC on December 9, 2020 and is available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 99 High Street, Suite 1200, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (617) 371-3900 or by email at prospectus@cgf.com or Roth Capital Partners, LLC, 888 San Clemente, Newport Beach, CA 92660, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by telephone at (800) 678-9147.

