 

Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund Announces December 2020 Quarterly Distribution

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: MDS.UN) – LDIC Inc. (the “Manager”), the manager of Healthcare Special Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”), a closed-end investment fund, today announces the quarterly distribution of CDN$0.06585 per Class A unit and US$0.06339 per Class U unit. The distribution will be paid on or before December 31, 2020 to unitholders of record on December 18, 2020.

For further information please contact:

LDIC Inc.
Tel: (416) 362-4141
Email: info@ldic.ca
Website: www.ldic.ca


