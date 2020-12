On behalf of Sbanken ASA, DNB Markets has on 11 December 2020 purchased 10 600 shares for use in Sbanken's share purchase programme for employees. The shares have been acquired at an average price of NOK 70.5056 per share.

Sbanken has since 2017 offered shares to employees with a discount of NOK 1 500 - 3 000 as part of the company's annual share purchase program. Further reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 24 April 2020 where the minutes from the annual general meeting of Sbanken ASA was announced. The annual general meeting granted the Board of Directors of Sbanken ASA authorisation to acquire own shares.