 

Sbanken ASA Trade subject to notification

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 17:06  |  37   |   |   

﻿On behalf of Sbanken ASA, DNB Markets has on 11 December 2020 purchased 10 600 shares for use in Sbanken's share purchase programme for employees. The shares have been acquired at an average price of NOK 70.5056 per share.

Sbanken has since 2017 offered shares to employees with a discount of NOK 1 500 - 3 000 as part of the company's annual share purchase program. Further reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 24 April 2020 where the minutes from the annual general meeting of Sbanken ASA was announced. The annual general meeting granted the Board of Directors of Sbanken ASA authorisation to acquire own shares.

Before distribution to employees, Sbanken has 10 600 own shares. A total of 10 600 shares were allotted today, 11 December 2020, at a gross price of 70.5056 per share.

Please find enclosed a complete list of primary insiders that availed themselves of the offer, the number of acquired shares and their new total shareholding.

Contact details, Investor Relations:
Jesper M. Hatletveit, Head of IR, Sbanken ASA, +47 959 40 045
Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment


