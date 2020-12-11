 

CEL-SCI Announces the Closing of Its $14.65 Million Bought Deal

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM), a Phase 3 cancer immunotherapy company, announced the closing of the offering of 1,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $14.65 per share, for total gross proceeds of $14.65 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses payable by the Company. Additionally, the Company has granted the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to 150,000 additional shares to cover over-allotments.

Kingswood Capital Markets, division of Benchmark Investments, Inc. and Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

This offering was made pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-226558) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and may be obtained from Kingswood Capital Markets, Attention: Syndicate Desk, 17 Battery Place, Suite 625, New York, NY 10004, by email at syndicate@kingswoodcm.com, or by telephone at (212) 404-7002.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on finding the best way to activate the immune system to fight cancer and infectious diseases. The Company’s lead investigational therapy Multikine is currently in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial involving head and neck cancer, for which the Company has received Orphan Drug Status from the FDA. The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near Baltimore, Maryland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond the company’s control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. Accordingly, investors should not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s business, investors are urged to review the company’s filings with the SEC, including but not limited to its amended report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended September 30, 2019. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



