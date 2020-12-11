 

Aqua Bio Technology ASA Hydrafacial has entered into partnership with Restorsea - Conversion Lab launches Veritas MD platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 17:27  |  18   |   |   

Restorsea's commercialization of Aqua Bio Technologies ASA's hatching fluid ingredient (Aquabeautine XL) continues.

As mentioned in the commercial update on November 26, 2020, Restorsea has recently entered into two license agreements with two partners in addition to the license agreement with NASDAQ-listed Conversion Labs.

In connection with Hydrafacial`s merger with Vesper Healthcare and the contemplated listing on NASDAQ Capital Market (NASDAQ), Restorsea is presented as Hydrafacial's new partner from 2021. In Q3 2020, Hydrafacial has 15,124 skincare machines in 87 countries.

As mentioned in the stock exchange announcement on 27 October 2020, Restorsea has entered into an agreement to license Aquabeautine XL to the company Conversion Labs, which was listed on NASDAQ on 10 December 2020. Conversion Lab has today officially launched its new Veritas MD telecommunications health platform, which will roll out the new skincare brand Nava MD nationwide. Nava MD is based on Aquabeautine XL.

The positive trend from Restorsea's commercialization of ABT's proprietary technology increases the likelihood that ABT will receive additional renewal payment and increased revenue from the sale of ingredients and royalties from Restorsea and its licensees.

For further information, please contact Espen Kvale, CEO, telephone +47 916 28 092

Aqua Bio Technology (ABT) is developing and commercializing sustainable biotechnology for use in skin care products. ABT's cosmetics ingredients are effective and they provide the cosmetics industry with natural alternatives to traditional ingredients. ABT is also marketing and distributing natural skin care products developed by partners towards consumers and professional users.  ABT's focus on commercialization and development of natural ingredients and natural skin care products has been, and will continue to be, an important part of the company's strategy going forward. Aqua Bio Technology is listed on Euronext Expand.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Aqua Bio Technology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aqua Bio Technology ASA Hydrafacial has entered into partnership with Restorsea - Conversion Lab launches Veritas MD platform Restorsea's commercialization of Aqua Bio Technologies ASA's hatching fluid ingredient (Aquabeautine XL) continues. As mentioned in the commercial update on November 26, 2020, Restorsea has recently entered into two license agreements with two …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
21Shares Outlines Its Policy On The Upcoming SPARK Airdrop Relevant To Its Crypto ETPs
McPhy joins the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
Kirkland Lake Gold Positioned for Strong Operating and Financial Results in 2021, Company Provides ...
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Postpone Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Aqua Bio Technology ASA: Acquisition of Moana Skincare completed - distribution agreement for New Zealand and Australia close
27.11.20
Aqua Bio Technology ASA: Safety studies by Nordic Beauty completed and approved
26.11.20
Commercial update ABT