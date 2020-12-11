Salarius Announces Exercise Of Warrants For $3.5 Million Of Gross Proceeds To Be Used For Ongoing Development Of Seclidemstat

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, today announced that it has entered into agreements with several institutional and accredited investors (the “Exercising Holders”) to exercise certain outstanding warrants to purchase an aggregate of up to 3,964,065 shares of common stock raising gross proceeds of approximately $3.5 million. These warrants were previously issued in Salarius’ public offering which closed in February 2020.



“This exercise of warrants in addition to our recent payment from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) provides financial resources for the continuing development of seclidemstat,” stated David Arthur, President and CEO of Salarius. “Looking ahead, we expect to achieve several important, near-term milestones, which include establishing maximum tolerated dose (MTD) in the Ewing sarcoma trial, releasing early safety and clinical data from both the Ewing sarcoma and advanced solid tumor clinical trials, advancing into the dose-expansion phase of the Ewing sarcoma trial in early 2021, as well as expanding the same trial to include additional select sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also known as Ewing-related sarcomas.”

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction.

Salarius reduced the exercise price of Exercising Holders’ warrants from $1.15 per share to $0.90 per share in consideration for the immediate exercise of such warrants for cash. The Exercising Holders will receive new unregistered warrants to purchase 3,964,065 shares of common stock in a private placement pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The new warrants will be exercisable six months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $1.182.

The new warrants described above were offered in a private placement pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and, along with the shares of common stock issuable upon their exercise, have not been registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the new warrants within fifteen calendar days of this closing of the offering.