 

Maha Energy AB (publ) Publishes Prospectus in Connection With the List Change to Nasdaq Stockholm’s Main Market

On 10 December 2020, Maha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) announced that Nasdaq Stockholm's listing committee had decided that Maha fulfills the requirements for admission to trading of the Company's shares on the main market Nasdaq Stockholm subject to customary provisions. In connection with the list change from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Stockholm's main list the Company has prepared a prospectus that has been approved and registered by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The prospectus is available on Maha’s website, www.mahaenergy.ca, and will be available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website, www.fi.se

The first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's main market is 17 December 2020. The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is 16 December 2020.

Miscellaneous                         
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, 17:40 CET on 11 December, 2020.

For more information, please contact:        
Jonas Lindvall (CEO)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11        
jonas@mahaenergy.ca

Victoria Berg (Investor Relations)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11      
victoria@mahaenergy.ca

About Maha
Maha Energy AB (publ) is a listed, international upstream oil and gas company whose business activities include exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. Maha operates four oil fields: Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil, Powder River (LAK Ranch) and Illinois basins in the United States. The shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (MAHA-A) in Stockholm. FNCA Sweden AB is Certified Adviser and can be contacted at info@fnca.se or +46-8-528 00 399. The head office is in Stockholm, Sweden with a technical office in Calgary, Canada, as well as operations offices in Newcastle, WY, USA and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca.

