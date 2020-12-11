 

DGAP-DD UniDevice AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.12.2020, 17:45  |  21   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.12.2020 / 17:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Pahl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
UniDevice AG

b) LEI
391200BR5PDBQHT8X262 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A11QLU3

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
2.20 EUR 440000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
2.2000 EUR 440000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-12-08; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.12.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: UniDevice AG
Mittelstrasse 7
12529 Schönefeld
Germany
Internet: www.unidevice.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63902  11.12.2020 



UniDevice Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Unidevice AG - still und leise in das KMU Segment der Börse München
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD UniDevice AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 11.12.2020 / 17:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Umsatz steigt nach zehn Monaten um mehr als 130 Prozent gegenüber dem Gesamtjahr ...
EQS-Adhoc: Medartis appoints Dirk Kirsten as Chief Financial Officer and EMB member
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: Final figures for financial year 2019/20 // Robust growth in the cloud // ...
EQS-Adhoc: Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, SKELEC and Leclanché Commence Construction of Caribbean's ...
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: Endgültige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 // Robustes Wachstum in der ...
DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec verzeichnet Umsatzrückgang aufgrund der COVID-19-Pandemie
DGAP-News: mVISE AG: Geschäftsentwicklung im zweiten Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: CENTROTEC SE: Year-end rally leads to increase of annual forecast 2020
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger stellt sich weiter für die Zukunft auf
EQS-Adhoc: Die Regierung von St. Kitts und Nevis sowie SKELEC und Leclanché beginnen mit dem Bau des ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:45 Uhr
DGAP-DD: UniDevice AG deutsch
10.12.20
Unidevice: Anleihe sorgt für mehr Vertrauen

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
219
Unidevice AG - still und leise in das KMU Segment der Börse München