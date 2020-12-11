 

MicroStrategy Completes $650 Million Offering of 0.750% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025

MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR) (“MicroStrategy”) today announced the closing of its previously announced offering of 0.750% convertible senior notes due 2025 (the “notes”). The aggregate principal amount of the notes sold in the offering was $650 million, which includes notes issuable pursuant to an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of the notes granted to the initial purchaser of the notes, which the initial purchaser exercised in full on December 9, 2020 and which additional purchase was also completed today. The notes were sold in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

The notes are unsecured, senior obligations of MicroStrategy, and bear interest at a rate of 0.750% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on June 15, 2021. The notes will mature on December 15, 2025, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms. Subject to certain conditions, on or after December 20, 2023, MicroStrategy may redeem for cash all or a portion of the notes at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date, if the last reported sale price of MicroStrategy’s class A common stock has been at least 130% of the conversion price then in effect for a specified period of time ending on the trading day immediately before the date the notice of redemption is sent.

Holders of notes may require MicroStrategy to repurchase their notes upon the occurrence of certain events that constitute a fundamental change under the indenture governing the notes at a repurchase price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes to be repurchased, plus any accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the date of repurchase. In connection with certain corporate events or if MicroStrategy calls any note for redemption, it will, under certain circumstances, be required to increase the conversion rate for holders who elect to convert their notes in connection with such corporate event or notice of redemption.

