 

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES FORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL

Bernin, December 11, 2020


INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER
OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
FORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL


(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French financial markets authority (A.M.F))

Name and address of the Company:                                         SOITEC
Parc Technologique des Fontaines
Chemin des Franques
38190 BERNIN

Statement date Total number of shares forming the share capital Total number of voting rights
11/30/2020 33,289,362 (1) Number of theoretical (gross) voting rights (2): 41,070,863
Number of exercisable (net) voting rights (3): 41,066,512

(1) Including (i) 33,180,921 ordinary shares of €2.00 par value each, listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0013227113 and the mnemonic “SOI” and (iii) 108,441 preferred shares 2 of €2.00 par value each, not listed.

(2) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or “gross” voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights (in the present case, the 4,351 treasury shares) and after taking into account the number of shares entitled to double voting rights.

(3) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or “net” voting rights) is calculated after taking into account the number of shares entitled to double voting rights, and after deduction of the shares without voting rights (in the present case, the 4,351 treasury shares).

Attachment


