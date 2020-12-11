 

Emerita Announces Closing of $5,175,000 Private Placement

11.12.2020, 17:50  |  38   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (“Emerita” or the “Company”) (TSXV: EMO) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement of units of the Company (the “Units”) pursuant to which the Company issued 36,964,285 Units at a price of $0.14 per Unit (the “Offering Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of $5,175,000 (the “Offering”), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option. The Offering was led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation, as co-lead agent and sole bookrunner, along with Clarus Securities Inc. as co-lead agent, and including Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Agents”).

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at a price of $0.16 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering, subject to acceleration as described below.

Provided that if, at any time prior to the expiry date of the Warrants, the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), or other principal exchange on which the Common Shares are listed, is greater than $0.25 for 20 consecutive trading days, the Company may, within 15 days of the occurrence of such event, deliver a notice to the holders of Warrants accelerating the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such notice (the “Accelerated Exercise Period”). Any unexercised Warrants shall automatically expire at the end of the Accelerated Exercise Period.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to diamond drill its Iberian Belt West Project in Spain and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In connection with the Offering, the Agents received an aggregate cash fee equal to 8.0% of the gross proceeds from the Offering. In addition, the Company issued to the Agents 2,957,142 non-transferable compensation options (the “Compensation Options”). Each Compensation Option will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to $0.16 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Offering.

