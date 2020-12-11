EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Achiko AG: Achiko completes share capital increase 11-Dec-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zurich, 11 December 2020 - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) announces that its share capital recorded in the commercial register has been increased by 3,034,187 shares to 105,831,805 shares to satisfy claims from a convertible note previously issued by the Company. The new shares have been issued out of the existing authorised capital.

About Achiko AG

We create solutions with a great user experience, for the transformation of the healthcare industry.

The development of our patent pending diagnostic testing kit for Covid-19 (Gumnuts) provides an easy and effective way to help people get the information they need. This is complemented by our mobile check-in app (Teman Sehat), enabling users to manage their diagnostic experiences on their own terms, safeguard their privacy, share experiences and find community.

We are headquartered in Zurich, with offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Singapore and Seoul.

www.achiko.com

Media contacts:



ACHIKO AG

Investor Relations

E: ir@achiko.com

Switzerland

Marcus Balogh

Farner Consulting Ltd.

E: achiko@farner.ch

T: +41 44 266 67 67



Germany and Austria

Axel Mühlhaus / Dr Sönke Knop

edicto GmbH

E: achiko@edicto.de

T: +49 69 90 55 05-51

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Language: English Company: Achiko AG Tessinerplatz 7 8002 Zurich Switzerland E-mail: ir@achiko.com Internet: https://www.achiko.com/ ISIN: CH0522213468 Valor: 48788430 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1154693

End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

End of ad hoc announcement

1154693 11-Dec-2020 CET/CEST