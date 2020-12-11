 

EQS-Adhoc Achiko AG: Achiko completes share capital increase

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.12.2020, 18:00  |  15   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Achiko AG: Achiko completes share capital increase

11-Dec-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Achiko completes share capital increase

Zurich, 11 December 2020 - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) announces that its share capital recorded in the commercial register has been increased by 3,034,187 shares to 105,831,805 shares to satisfy claims from a convertible note previously issued by the Company. The new shares have been issued out of the existing authorised capital.

About Achiko AG
We create solutions with a great user experience, for the transformation of the healthcare industry.

The development of our patent pending diagnostic testing kit for Covid-19 (Gumnuts) provides an easy and effective way to help people get the information they need. This is complemented by our mobile check-in app (Teman Sehat), enabling users to manage their diagnostic experiences on their own terms, safeguard their privacy, share experiences and find community.

We are headquartered in Zurich, with offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Singapore and Seoul.
www.achiko.com

Media contacts:

ACHIKO AG
Investor Relations
E: ir@achiko.com

Switzerland
Marcus Balogh
Farner Consulting Ltd.
E: achiko@farner.ch
T: +41 44 266 67 67

Germany and Austria
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr Sönke Knop
edicto GmbH
E: achiko@edicto.de
T: +49 69 90 55 05-51

Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


End of ad hoc announcement
Language: English
Company: Achiko AG
Tessinerplatz 7
8002 Zurich
Switzerland
E-mail: ir@achiko.com
Internet: https://www.achiko.com/
ISIN: CH0522213468
Valor: 48788430
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1154693

 
End of Announcement EQS Group News Service

1154693  11-Dec-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1154693&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetAchiko Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc Achiko AG: Achiko completes share capital increase EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase Achiko AG: Achiko completes share capital increase 11-Dec-2020 / 18:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Umsatz steigt nach zehn Monaten um mehr als 130 Prozent gegenüber dem Gesamtjahr ...
EQS-Adhoc: Medartis appoints Dirk Kirsten as Chief Financial Officer and EMB member
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: Final figures for financial year 2019/20 // Robust growth in the cloud // ...
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: Endgültige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2019/20 // Robustes Wachstum in der ...
DGAP-News: Carl Zeiss Meditec verzeichnet Umsatzrückgang aufgrund der COVID-19-Pandemie
DGAP-News: mVISE AG: Geschäftsentwicklung im zweiten Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: CENTROTEC SE: Year-end rally leads to increase of annual forecast 2020
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger stellt sich weiter für die Zukunft auf
DGAP-DD: 7C Solarparken AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Grand city properties S.A. announces successful refinancing of 3.75% perpetual notes through ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-News: Linde and Daimler Truck to Collaborate on Hydrogen Refueling Technology
FinLab AG: Mediolanum International Funds beauftragt den Multi-Manager-Experten Patriarch, eine ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bilfinger SE: EQT vermeldet Verkauf von Apleona, Veräußerungswert des Bilfinger-Erlösanteils ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG hebt Ergebnisprognose an
DGAP-News: Innovativer SARS-CoV-2-Blocker von Formycon verhindert Infektion von Zellen vollständig
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx erreichen mit 165 eingeschlossenen Patienten das Rekrutierungsziel der ...
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-News: Innovative SARS-CoV-2 Blocker from Formycon Completely Prevents Infection of Cells
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. kündigt Pläne zur Beantragung einer ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Breaking News: Personal-Coup bei der günstigsten Wasserstoff-Aktie der Welt!
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SARB APPROVAL
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SCHEME LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power stellt ein Update zum Entwicklungsstand ihrer Investition in ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​REVIEWED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR PEPKOR ...
DGAP-DD: VARTA AG deutsch (1) 
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko vollzieht Aktienkapitalerhöhung (deutsch)
18:00 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG: Achiko vollzieht Aktienkapitalerhöhung
04.12.20
Achiko Partners with Udayana University for Covid-19 Testing Research in Bali, Indonesia
04.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko geht Partnerschaft für Covid-19-Testforschung mit der Udayana-Universität in Bali, Indonesien, ein (deutsch)
04.12.20
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko partners with Udayana University for Covid-19 testing research in Bali, Indonesia
04.12.20
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko geht Partnerschaft für Covid-19-Testforschung mit der Udayana-Universität in Bali, Indonesien, ein
30.11.20
Achiko AG Enters into a Convertible Note of Up to CHF $2 Million with Negma Group
30.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Achiko AG schliesst Wandelanleihe von bis zu 2 Millionen CHF mit Negma Group ab (deutsch)
30.11.20
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG schliesst Wandelanleihe von bis zu 2 Millionen CHF mit Negma Group ab
30.11.20
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG enters into a convertible note of up to CHF 2m with Negma Group

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
8
Achiko Multitalent oder Rohrkrepierer ?