EQS-Adhoc Achiko AG: Achiko completes share capital increase
|
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Achiko AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Achiko completes share capital increase
Zurich, 11 December 2020 - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) announces that its share capital recorded in the commercial register has been increased by 3,034,187 shares to 105,831,805 shares to satisfy claims from a convertible note previously issued by the Company. The new shares have been issued out of the existing authorised capital.
About Achiko AG
We create solutions with a great user experience, for the transformation of the healthcare industry.
The development of our patent pending diagnostic testing kit for Covid-19 (Gumnuts) provides an easy and effective way to help people get the information they need. This is complemented by our mobile check-in app (Teman Sehat), enabling users to manage their diagnostic experiences on their own terms, safeguard their privacy, share experiences and find community.
We are headquartered in Zurich, with offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Singapore and Seoul.
www.achiko.com
Media contacts:
ACHIKO AG
Investor Relations
E: ir@achiko.com
Switzerland
Marcus Balogh
Farner Consulting Ltd.
E: achiko@farner.ch
T: +41 44 266 67 67
Germany and Austria
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr Sönke Knop
edicto GmbH
E: achiko@edicto.de
T: +49 69 90 55 05-51
Disclaimer
This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
End of ad hoc announcement
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Achiko AG
|Tessinerplatz 7
|8002 Zurich
|Switzerland
|E-mail:
|ir@achiko.com
|Internet:
|https://www.achiko.com/
|ISIN:
|CH0522213468
|Valor:
|48788430
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1154693
|End of Announcement
|EQS Group News Service
|
1154693 11-Dec-2020 CET/CESTAchiko Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare