ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Telenav, Inc. – TNAV

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) resulting from allegations that Telenav may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On February 11, 2020, Telenav disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its quarterly report for the period ended December 31, 2019. In a Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC, Telenav stated that it had “updated its reporting of revenue related to its agreements with Grab Holdings, Inc.” resulting in revenue corrections for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 and other adjustments. Telenav also disclosed that there was “a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019.” On this news, Telenav’s stock price fell $0.28 per share, or over 4%, to close at $5.92 per share on February 12, 2020.

On February 13, 2020, Telenav filed Forms 10-Q and 10-Q/A with the SEC which further detailed the issues announced in the Form 12b-25. On this news, Telenav’s stock price fell $0.46 per share, or 7%, to close at $5.86 per share on February 14, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by Telenav investors. If you purchased shares of Telenav please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1778.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

