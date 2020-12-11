Report of the ordinary shareholders’ meeting

of 11 December 2020

The ordinary shareholders’ meeting of the BIGBEN INTERACTIVE company taking place in closed session at Lesquin headquarters on Friday 11 December 2020 at 15:00 hours, adopted the proposed resolution, after the presentation of legal documents.

84 shareholders attending or represented owned 11,581,329 shares out of 19,967,158 shares with voting rights, i.e. 58.00 % and as such over one fourth of the share capital with voting rights. These shares represented 14,105,182 votes i.e. 62.22 % of net voting rights.