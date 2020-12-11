 

BIGBEN Report of the ordinary shareholders’ meeting of 11 December 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 18:00  |  38   |   |   

Report of the ordinary shareholders’ meeting
of 11 December 2020

The ordinary shareholders’ meeting of the BIGBEN INTERACTIVE company taking place in closed session at Lesquin headquarters on Friday 11 December 2020 at 15:00 hours, adopted the proposed resolution, after the presentation of legal documents. 

84 shareholders attending or represented owned 11,581,329 shares out of 19,967,158 shares with voting rights, i.e. 58.00 % and as such over one fourth of the share capital with voting rights. These shares represented 14,105,182 votes i.e. 62.22 % of net voting rights.

Number of shares outstanding as of 10 December 2020 19,969,658
Number of shares with voting rigths 19,967,158
Number of voting rights (net) 22,668,360

Adoption of resolution

Description of resolutions   For % Against %
1 Authorization of a bond Issue Ordinary 14,073,996 99.78 31,186 0.22

Consultation of the documents presented at the ordinary shareholders’ meeting

Documents presented during the ordinary shareholder’s meeting may be downloaded from the website

www.bigben.fr, caption  « Le Groupe», « Espace Investisseurs », « Assemblée Générale » :

- Report from the board regarding the shareholders’ meeting
- Conditions for shareholders’ participation
Resolution for the approval of the ordinary shareholders’ meeting
- Announcement of meeting published in BALO n° 134
- Notice of meeting in BALO n° 144

Paper copies of all these documents are available free of charge from the Company’s headquarters.

Calendar for financial communication

This schedule is provided for information purposes only and is subject to change if the Company deems it necessary. As a general rule, press releases are issued after close of the Paris stock-market.

Q3 sales                                              25 January 2021
Q4 sales                                              26 April 2021

Year-end results                                   31 May 2021

 

ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

 
 

SALES 2019-2020
263.5 M€

 

  

 

HEADCOUNT
Ca. 750 employees

 

INTERNATIONAL
22 subsidiaries and a distribution network in 100 countries
 www.bigben-group.com 		 

Bigben Interactive is a European player in video game development and publishing, in design and distribution of smartphone and gaming accessories as well as in audio products. The Group, which is recognized for its capacities in terms of innovation and creativity, intends to become one of Europe’s leaders in each of its markets

 

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B – Index : CAC SMALL – Eligible SRD long
ISN : FR0000074072 ; Reuters : BIGPA ; Bloomberg : BIGFP

 

PRESS CONTACTS

 

CapValue – Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 01 

 

Attachment


Bigben Interactive Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BIGBEN Report of the ordinary shareholders’ meeting of 11 December 2020 Report of the ordinary shareholders’ meetingof 11 December 2020 The ordinary shareholders’ meeting of the BIGBEN INTERACTIVE company taking place in closed session at Lesquin headquarters on Friday 11 December 2020 at 15:00 hours, adopted the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
21Shares Outlines Its Policy On The Upcoming SPARK Airdrop Relevant To Its Crypto ETPs
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
McPhy joins the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
Kirkland Lake Gold Positioned for Strong Operating and Financial Results in 2021, Company Provides ...
TAAT Announces Voluntary Exercise of Warrants from October 2020 Private Placement for Gross ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.11.20
PRESS RELEASE: BIGBEN: Half year results 2020/21