 

KBC Group KBC report on the 2020 Autumn EBA Transparency Exercise

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 18:10  |  42   |   |   

Press Release
Outside trading hours - Regulated information*

Brussels, 11 December 2020 – after trading hours

KBC report on the 2020 Autumn EBA Transparency Exercise

KBC notes the announcements made today by the European Banking Authority (EBA) and the European Central Bank (ECB) regarding the publication of the EU-wide Transparency Exercise.

The information of this 2020 Autumn EU-wide Transparency Exercise refers to the reported data as of 31 March 2020 and 30 June 2020. The templates, published on a bank-by-bank basis, are the following:

  • Key Metrics
  • Leverage ratio
  • Capital
  • Risk exposure amounts
  • P&L
  • Total Assets: fair value and impairment distribution
  • Liabilities
  • Market Risk
  • Credit Risk
  • General governments exposures
  • Performing and Non-Performing Exposures
  • Forborne Exposures
  • Loans and advances to non-financial corporations
  • Covid-19

The data collection relies on the standard information reported by the banks to the EBA on a regular basis through the supervisory reporting framework (FINREP, COREP).
The detailed results of this exercise for KBC were provided in a disclosure table based on the common format provided by the EBA. For more details on this exercise, see the EBA’s website www.eba.europa.eu.

The information is provided only for comparison purposes and should not in any way be directly compared to the bank’s other published information.

For more information, please contact:

Kurt De Baenst, General Manager Investor Relations, KBC Group
Tel. +32 2 429 35 73, E-mail: IR4U@kbc.be

Viviane Huybrecht, General Manager Corporate Communication/Spokesperson, KBC Group
Tel. +32 2 429 85 45, E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be

* This news item contains information that is subject to the transparency regulations for listed companies.


 

KBC Group NV

Havenlaan 2 – 1080 Brussels

 

Viviane Huybrecht

General Manager

Corporate Communication /Spokesperson

Tel. +32 2 429 85 45 		 

Press Office

Tel. +32 2 429 65 01 Stef Leunens

Tel. +32 2 429 29 15 Ilse De Muyer

Tel. +32 2 429 32 88 Pieter Kussé

 

E-mail: pressofficekbc@kbc.be 		 

KBC press releases are available at www.kbc.com or can be obtained by sending an e-mail to pressofficekbc@kbc.be

 Follow us on www.twitter.com/kbc_group
 Stay up-to-date on all innovative solutions


Attachment


KBC Groep Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KBC Group KBC report on the 2020 Autumn EBA Transparency Exercise Press ReleaseOutside trading hours - Regulated information* Brussels, 11 December 2020 – after trading hours KBC report on the 2020 Autumn EBA Transparency Exercise KBC notes the announcements made today by the European Banking Authority (EBA) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
21Shares Outlines Its Policy On The Upcoming SPARK Airdrop Relevant To Its Crypto ETPs
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
McPhy joins the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
Kirkland Lake Gold Positioned for Strong Operating and Financial Results in 2021, Company Provides ...
TAAT Announces Voluntary Exercise of Warrants from October 2020 Private Placement for Gross ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
KBC Group: KBC finalises acquisition of OTP Banka Slovensko (Slovakia)
12.11.20
KBC Group: information regarding the traditional annual capital increase reserved for staff
12.11.20
KBC Group: KBC shifts digital transformation and customer experience up a gear with ‘Differently: the Next Level’ and publishes new non-financial targets
12.11.20
KBC Group: Third-quarter result of 697 million euros