 

HQGE Returns to Current Status on OTC Markets After Brief Hiatus

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC: HQGE) reported today that it has been returned to Current status on OTC Markets.

CEO Daniel Gallardo Wagner explained that the company had been briefly placed under a Yield symbol due to the late filing of a quarterly report that was delayed because of Covid-related issues, and that the filing is now complete and the situation has been quickly rectified.

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION AND BIG M ENTERTAINMENT PICTURES

HQ Global Education, Inc. is the parent company of Big M Entertainment Pictures, Inc., a full-service film and TV production company located in the heart of Los Angeles. The company was founded by Marvin Williams, who brings with him with more than fifteen years’ experience working with music, film and TV projects covering a wide range of budgets and scope. Headed by Mr. Williams and a seasoned team of Hollywood veterans, Big M Entertainment is able to draw on its broad and talented base of writers, producers, directors, editors and technicians to provide complete services and assistance at every phase of film and TV content creation, including concept development, writing, editing, cinematography, visual effects and post-production. The company is also an industry pioneer in the fast-growing fields of online content and micro-budget film creation and is currently engaged in a number of projects being created specifically for concurrent or integrated release both in theaters and for home viewing or on personal devices.

Big M Entertainment's slate of projects for 2020-2021 includes two eco-friendly documentaries: TREES (awaiting distribution) and DISTANCE (pre-production); six feature films: CAPTURED (post-production), THE VACATION (in development), LIVE (pre-production) ROSAMOND (pre-production), AVENUE M (fully scripted), and TRAILER (fully scripted), plus two new television series, WOW (working titled reality series, pre-production) and MSB (working-titled scripted series, pre-production).

For additional information visit  https://hqgeinc.com, http://www.bigmentertainment.com, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-Tm4HRgSgghttp://www.bigmentertainment.com/BIGM_HTS/index_agent.php

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as such are by definition subject to risks and uncertainties.

Dani Gallardo Wagner, CEO
949-587-5155
info@hqgeinc.com


