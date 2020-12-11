DGAP-Adhoc technotrans SE: Chief Financial Officer Dirk Engel will not extend contract
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Sassenberg, December 11, 2020 - Chief Financial Officer Dirk Engel, who has been in office since 2006, informed the Supervisory Board today that he will not be available for a further term
of office after his current Board of Management contract, which expires in July 2021. A successor is to be found immediately, for which first steps have already been initiated.
Email: frank.dernesch@technotrans.de
End of ad hoc information
11-Dec-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1154744
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1154744 11-Dec-2020 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
