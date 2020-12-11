 

DGAP-Adhoc technotrans SE: Chief Financial Officer Dirk Engel will not extend contract

technotrans SE: Chief Financial Officer Dirk Engel will not extend contract

Sassenberg, December 11, 2020 - Chief Financial Officer Dirk Engel, who has been in office since 2006, informed the Supervisory Board today that he will not be available for a further term of office after his current Board of Management contract, which expires in July 2021. A successor is to be found immediately, for which first steps have already been initiated.

The Supervisory Board expressed its special thanks and great appreciation to Mr Engel for his achievements and his dedicated work for the technotrans group.

Contact: technotrans SE, Investor Relations, Frank Dernesch, tel. +49 (0)2583 301-1868

Email: frank.dernesch@technotrans.de

Language: English
Company: technotrans SE
Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
48336 Sassenberg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
Fax: +49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
E-mail: info@technotrans.de
Internet: http://www.technotrans.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
WKN: A0XYGA
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
Technotrans; es gibt gute Gründe für ein Comeback
Wertpapier


