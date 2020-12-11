DGAP-DD Adler Group S.A. deutsch
|
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name1
|Peter Maser
|2.
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status2
|Director
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment3
|Initial
|3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
|a)
|Name4
|ADLER Group S.A.
|b)
|LEI5
|391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
|4.
|
Details of the transaction(s):
