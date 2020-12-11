 

DGAP-DD Adler Group S.A. deutsch

Adler Group S.A.: Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

11.12.2020 / 18:49
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Peter Maser
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status2 Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name4 ADLER Group S.A.
b) LEI5 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
 
4. Details of the transaction(s):
