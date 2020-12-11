 

DGAP-News TLG IMMOBILIEN AG publishes offer document for public share buyback self-tender offer

DGAP-News: TLG IMMOBILIEN AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Share Buyback
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG publishes offer document for public share buyback self-tender offer

11.12.2020 / 18:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

TLG IMMOBILIEN AG publishes offer document for public share buyback self-tender offer

- Buy-back of up to 4% of the company's share capital against payment of a cash consideration in a purchase price range of EUR 21.25 to EUR 23.25 per share

- The acceptance period runs from December 14, 2020 through January 13, 2021

- After expiry of the acceptance period TLG will determine the final purchase price and the final offer volume

 

Berlin, December, 11 2020 - Today TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ("TLG") published the offer document regarding the public self-tender offer for up to 4% of TLG's share capital announced on December 7, 2020 on its website under the section "Investor Relations - Self-Tender Offer". TLG shareholders will have the opportunity to accept the public self-tender offer during the acceptance period which will run from December 14, 2020 through January 13, 2021 at 24:00 (midnight) (CET) subject to extension.

As part of the public self-tender offer, up to 4,487,334 shares of TLG (up to 4% of the share capital) will be acquired against payment of a cash consideration in a purchase price range of EUR 21.25 to EUR 23.25 per share (excluding ancillary acquisition costs). TLG shareholders may tender all or part of TLG shares by either specifying a price within the set price range or with no specified price in which case they will commit to selling their tendered shares at the final purchase price as determined by the company after expiration of the acceptance period. The final purchase price, as well as the final offer volume will be determined by TLG upon expiration of the acceptance period on the basis of the tenders received and the purchase prices specified by therein. The final purchase price for all shares acquired will be equal to the highest price TLG will have to pay in order to purchase the final offer volume as set by TLG. In the event that, based on the tenders, TLG is in a position to only acquire a number of TLG shares equal to or lower than 3% of TLG's share capital the final purchase price will be equal to the highest price specified in any of the tenders.

