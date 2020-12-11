 

DGAP-DD Adler Group S.A. english

Adler Group S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.12.2020 / 18:49
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
       
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Peter Maser
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status2 Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment3 Initial
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name4 ADLER Group S.A.
b) LEI5 391200OYYFJ3DWAMEC69
 
4. Details of the transaction(s):
