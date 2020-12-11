 

Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. and Certain Officers - KNDI

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.  ("Kandi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KNDI) and certain of its officers.   The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 20-cv-06042, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Kandi securities between March 15, 2019 and November 27, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.

If you are a shareholder who purchased Kandi securities during the Class Period, you have until February 9, 2021, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.  A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

Kandi was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China ("China").  The Company, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle ("EV") products and parts and off-road vehicles in China and internationally.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational, and compliance policies.  Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Kandi artificially inflated its reported revenues through undisclosed related party transactions, or otherwise had relationships with key customers that indicated those customers did not have an arms-length relationship with Kandi; (ii) the majority of Kandi's sales in the past year had been to undisclosed related parties and/or parties with such a close relationship and history with Kandi that it cast doubt on the arms-length nature of their relationship; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to cast doubt on the validity of Kandi's reported revenues and, in turn, have a foreseeable negative impact on the Company's reputation and valuation; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On November 30, 2020, Hindenburg Research ("Hindenburg") published a report entitled "Kandi: How This China-Based NASDAQ-Listed Company Used Fake Sales, EV Hype to Nab $160 Million From U.S. Investors".  Citing "extensive on-the-ground inspection at Kandi's factories and customer locations in China, interviews with over a dozen former employees and business partners, and review of numerous litigation documents and international public records", the Hindenburg report asserted that almost 64% of Kandi's sales over the year have been to undisclosed related parties.  The report also alleged that "[Kandi] has consistently booked revenue it cannot collect, a classic hallmark of fake revenue[.]"

Following the publication of the Hindenburg report, Kandi's stock price fell $3.86 per share, or 28.34%, to close at $9.76 per share on November 30, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
 Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 7980

Disclaimer

