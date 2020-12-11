 

Crescat Capital Completes Strategic Investment in Goliath Resources

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 19:30  |  85   |   |   

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (Frankfurt: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered flow through and non-flow through financing for a total of $1,834,573 net proceeds as no fees were paid on this offering. Crescat Capital LLC (“Crescat”) has made a strategic investment representing a 10.3% ownership of the Company and will have the option to participate in future financings to maintain its interest level for a three year period from today. Dr. Quinton Hennigh has been appointed as a technical advisor to the Company.

Goliath further announces that its board of directors has adopted a shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan") in order to ensure, to the extent possible, that all shareholders are treated fairly and equally in connection with any take-over bid or other acquisition of control of the Company.

The flow through funding consisted of 5,413,623 flow through units (“FT Units”), priced at $0.25 each for gross proceeds of $1,353,406. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share plus one warrant to purchase one non flow-through common share at $0.285 for a twenty-four month period.

The non flow-through funding consisted of 2,532,458 units (“NFT Units”) priced at $0.19 for gross proceeds of $481,167. Each NFT Unit consists of one common share plus one warrant to purchase an additional common share at $0.285 for a twenty-four month period.

An Officer and Directors of the Company purchased or acquired direction and control over a total of 204,000 Units under the private placement. The placement to those persons constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) adopted in the Policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). Further details will be included in a material change report to be filed by the Company. The material change report will not be filed more than 21 days prior to closing of the placement due to the timing of the announcement of the amended private placement and closing occurring in less than 21 days.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Crescat Capital Completes Strategic Investment in Goliath Resources TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (Frankfurt: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered flow through and non-flow through financing for a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
21Shares Outlines Its Policy On The Upcoming SPARK Airdrop Relevant To Its Crypto ETPs
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
McPhy joins the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices
TAAT Announces Voluntary Exercise of Warrants from October 2020 Private Placement for Gross ...
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
Kirkland Lake Gold Positioned for Strong Operating and Financial Results in 2021, Company Provides ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...