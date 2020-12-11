Crescat Capital Completes Strategic Investment in Goliath Resources

Goliath further announces that its board of directors has adopted a shareholder rights plan (the "Rights Plan") in order to ensure, to the extent possible, that all shareholders are treated fairly and equally in connection with any take-over bid or other acquisition of control of the Company.

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (Frankfurt: B4IF) ( the “Company” or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered flow through and non-flow through financing for a total of $1,834,573 net proceeds as no fees were paid on this offering. Crescat Capital LLC (“Crescat”) has made a strategic investment representing a 10.3% ownership of the Company and will have the option to participate in future financings to maintain its interest level for a three year period from today. Dr. Quinton Hennigh has been appointed as a technical advisor to the Company.

The flow through funding consisted of 5,413,623 flow through units (“FT Units”), priced at $0.25 each for gross proceeds of $1,353,406. Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share plus one warrant to purchase one non flow-through common share at $0.285 for a twenty-four month period.

The non flow-through funding consisted of 2,532,458 units (“NFT Units”) priced at $0.19 for gross proceeds of $481,167. Each NFT Unit consists of one common share plus one warrant to purchase an additional common share at $0.285 for a twenty-four month period.

An Officer and Directors of the Company purchased or acquired direction and control over a total of 204,000 Units under the private placement. The placement to those persons constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 -Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) adopted in the Policy. The Company has relied on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the placement as neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involved the related parties, exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). Further details will be included in a material change report to be filed by the Company. The material change report will not be filed more than 21 days prior to closing of the placement due to the timing of the announcement of the amended private placement and closing occurring in less than 21 days.