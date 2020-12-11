Puma Biotechnology Presents Efficacy and Safety Outcomes from the Phase III NALA Trial at the 2020 SABCS

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, presented efficacy and safety outcomes in a subgroup of patients from the NALA trial who had central nervous system (CNS) metastases at baseline, with a particular focus on CNS-specific endpoints, at the 2020 Virtual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) that is currently taking place. The presentation, entitled “Impact of neratinib plus capecitabine on outcomes in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients with central nervous system disease at baseline: Findings from the phase 3 NALA trial,” is being presented at a Spotlight Poster Discussion Session by Cristina Saura, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Breast Cancer Unit, Vall d’Hebrón University Hospital, an investigator of the trial. A copy of this poster presentation is available on the Puma website.

The Phase III NALA trial was a randomized controlled trial of neratinib plus capecitabine (N+C) versus Tykerb (lapatinib) plus capecitabine (L+C) in patients with third-line HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer (NCT01808573). The trial enrolled 621 patients who were randomized (1:1) to receive either N+C or L+C. The co-primary endpoints of the trial were independently adjudicated progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). The NALA study met its primary endpoint, with the neratinib arm having significantly improved PFS vs. the lapatinib arm (hazard ratio [HR], 0.76; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.63-0.93; stratified log-rank P = .0059; mean PFS 8.8 mo vs. 6.6 mo). The data showed no statistical difference in OS between treatment arms (HR 0.88; 95% CI, 0.72-1.07; P = .2098). Time to intervention for symptomatic central nervous system disease (also referred to as brain metastases) was a predefined secondary endpoint of the trial. In the ITT population, significantly fewer interventions for CNS disease occurred with N+C versus L+C (cumulative incidence, 22.8% vs. 29.2%; P = .043).

The poster presented at the 2020 SABCS meeting describes results for the subset of patients who entered the trial with CNS metastases. Of the 621 patients randomized to study treatment, 101 (16.3%) had asymptomatic CNS metastases at baseline (N+C, n=51; L+C, n=50). Within the CNS at baseline subgroup, the data suggested an association between N+C and improved PFS compared with L+C (HR 0.66; 95% CI, 0.41-1.05). The mean PFS was 7.8 months in the neratinb arm vs. 5.5 months in the laptinib arm. Consistent with results in the overall population, there was no apparent difference in OS between arms in the CNS at baseline group. With respect to the CNS-specific outcomes, N+C was associated with fewer interventions for CNS disease compared with L+C; the 12 month incidence of interventions for CNS metastases was 25.5% in the N+C arm and 36.0% in the L+C arm. The data also suggested an association between neratinib and improved CNS progression free survival (CNS-PFS), an ad hoc composite endpoint assessing disease progression in the brain or death from any cause (HR 0.62; 95% CI, 0.32-1.18). The median CNS-PFS was 12.4 months in the patients treated with N+C and 8.3 months in the patients treated with L+C.