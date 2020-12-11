 

Puma Biotechnology Presents Efficacy and Safety Outcomes from the Phase III NALA Trial at the 2020 SABCS

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.12.2020, 20:00  |  86   |   |   

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, presented efficacy and safety outcomes in a subgroup of patients from the NALA trial who had central nervous system (CNS) metastases at baseline, with a particular focus on CNS-specific endpoints, at the 2020 Virtual San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) that is currently taking place. The presentation, entitled “Impact of neratinib plus capecitabine on outcomes in HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer patients with central nervous system disease at baseline: Findings from the phase 3 NALA trial,” is being presented at a Spotlight Poster Discussion Session by Cristina Saura, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Breast Cancer Unit, Vall d’Hebrón University Hospital, an investigator of the trial. A copy of this poster presentation is available on the Puma website.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201211005419/en/

The Phase III NALA trial was a randomized controlled trial of neratinib plus capecitabine (N+C) versus Tykerb (lapatinib) plus capecitabine (L+C) in patients with third-line HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer (NCT01808573). The trial enrolled 621 patients who were randomized (1:1) to receive either N+C or L+C. The co-primary endpoints of the trial were independently adjudicated progression free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS). The NALA study met its primary endpoint, with the neratinib arm having significantly improved PFS vs. the lapatinib arm (hazard ratio [HR], 0.76; 95% confidence interval [CI], 0.63-0.93; stratified log-rank P = .0059; mean PFS 8.8 mo vs. 6.6 mo). The data showed no statistical difference in OS between treatment arms (HR 0.88; 95% CI, 0.72-1.07; P = .2098). Time to intervention for symptomatic central nervous system disease (also referred to as brain metastases) was a predefined secondary endpoint of the trial. In the ITT population, significantly fewer interventions for CNS disease occurred with N+C versus L+C (cumulative incidence, 22.8% vs. 29.2%; P = .043).

The poster presented at the 2020 SABCS meeting describes results for the subset of patients who entered the trial with CNS metastases. Of the 621 patients randomized to study treatment, 101 (16.3%) had asymptomatic CNS metastases at baseline (N+C, n=51; L+C, n=50). Within the CNS at baseline subgroup, the data suggested an association between N+C and improved PFS compared with L+C (HR 0.66; 95% CI, 0.41-1.05). The mean PFS was 7.8 months in the neratinb arm vs. 5.5 months in the laptinib arm. Consistent with results in the overall population, there was no apparent difference in OS between arms in the CNS at baseline group. With respect to the CNS-specific outcomes, N+C was associated with fewer interventions for CNS disease compared with L+C; the 12 month incidence of interventions for CNS metastases was 25.5% in the N+C arm and 36.0% in the L+C arm. The data also suggested an association between neratinib and improved CNS progression free survival (CNS-PFS), an ad hoc composite endpoint assessing disease progression in the brain or death from any cause (HR 0.62; 95% CI, 0.32-1.18). The median CNS-PFS was 12.4 months in the patients treated with N+C and 8.3 months in the patients treated with L+C.

Seite 1 von 4
Puma Biotechnology Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Puma Biotechnology Presents Efficacy and Safety Outcomes from the Phase III NALA Trial at the 2020 SABCS Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, presented efficacy and safety outcomes in a subgroup of patients from the NALA trial who had central nervous system (CNS) metastases at baseline, with a particular focus on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Pfizer Declares First-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Urban Commercial Zero-Emission Vehicle Company Lightning eMotors to List on New York Stock Exchange ...
Sea Limited Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of American Depositary Shares
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation on Its GP2 Phase III Clinical Trial Design for ...
Schneider Driver and Marine Veteran Hauling “Most Precious Cargo” to Arlington National ...
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Moderna Has Completed Case Accrual for First Planned Interim Analysis of its mRNA Vaccine Against ...
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:32 Uhr
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) und Qiagen (QIA) fest; US-Sektor gibt ab
10.12.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und MorphoSys (MOR) klettern kräftig
10.12.20
Puma Biotechnology Presents Final Overall Survival Analysis from the Phase III ExteNET Trial at the 2020 SABCS
09.12.20
Puma Biotechnology Presents Updated Results from the Phase II SUMMIT Trial of Neratinib for HER2-Mutant, HR-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer at SABCS 2020
09.12.20
Biotech Report: BB Biotech (BBZA) behauptet, Evotec (EVT) und MorphoSys (MOR) leichter
08.12.20
Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) fest, Qiagen (QIA) nach Prognoseanhebung gesucht
07.12.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) fest, MorphoSys (MOR) unter Druck
04.12.20
Biotech Report: Vita34 (V3V) und Evotec (EVT) fester, 4SC (VSC) rutschen ab
03.12.20
Biotech Report: MagForce (MF6) stark, MorphoSys (MOR) und Evotec (EVT) unter Druck
02.12.20
Biotech Report: Qiagen (QIA) und 4SC (VSC) leicht im Plus

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.02.20
18
NERLYNX in Deutschland