Nexstar’s Cable Network, WGN America, Reaches First-Ever Carriage Agreement With fuboTV

The agreement enables WGN America to expand its reach to one of the leading live TV streaming platforms, where it will be available to fuboTV subscribers through its base package, fubo Standard. WGN America is the home of NewsNation , the country’s only live nationwide newscast airing in prime-time every night.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that its wholly-owned cable network, WGN America, has reached a new multi-year comprehensive agreement with fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) to be carried by the live TV streaming platform beginning in mid-January. Today’s announcement marks Nexstar’s second agreement with a subscription-based streaming service reached this month. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“This agreement with fuboTV is another significant step forward in the strategic expansion of WGN America,” said Sean Compton, President of the Networks Division of Nexstar Inc. “We are excited to be adding fuboTV’s customers to the reach of the network, and to be bringing NewsNation to even more viewers at a time when so many people are looking for fact-based, unbiased reporting to help them make sense of rapidly changing events across the nation.”

