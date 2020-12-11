Sirios Announces Closing of the First Tranche of a $1.3 Million Private Placement

Each Quebec FT Unit and each National FT Unit consists of one common share of the share capital of the Corporation and one half of a warrant (each whole warrant, a “ Warrant ”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional common share of the share capital of the Corporation for a period of 18 months from the closing of the Offering at a price of $0.23.

MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (TSX-V: SOI) (the “ Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of a private placement, for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,385,390 (the “ Offering ”). In connection with the Offering, the Corporation issued (i) 6,866,333 Quebec flow-through units of the Corporation (the “Quebec FT Units” ) at a price of $0.18 per Quebec FT Unit for an amount of $1,235,940, and (ii) 879,117 national flow-through units of the Corporation (the “ National FT Units ”), at a price of $0.17 per National FT Unit, for an amount of $149,450.

All securities issued pursuant to this Offering are subject to a restricted hold period of four months and a day, ending on April 12, 2021, under applicable Canadian securities legislation. The Offering has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange and remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Intermediation fees totalling $74,967 were paid to intermediaries in connection with the Offering.

The proceeds of this Offering will be mainly used to advance an important diamond drilling program on the Cheechoo gold project. The Cheechoo property is located at Eeyou Istchee Baie James in the immediate vicinity of Newmont Corporation’s Éléonore gold mine. Please see the Corporation’s website for more information on this project.

M. Michel Bouchard, director of the Corporation, has subscribed in the Offering for a total of $15,300 or 85,000 Quebec FT Units, which constitutes a “related partie transaction” within the meaning of Regulation 61-101 respecting Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“Regulation 61-101”) and TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. However, the directors of the Corporation who voted in favour of the Offering have determined that the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for respectively under subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of Regulation 61-101 can be relied on as neither the fair market value of the Quebec FT Units issued to such insider nor the fair market value of the consideration paid exceed 25% of the Corporation’s market capitalization. None of the Corporation’s directors have expressed any contrary views or disagreements with respect to the foregoing. A material change report in respect of this related party transaction will be filed by the Corporation, but could not be filed earlier than 21 days prior to the closing of the Offering due to the fact that the terms of the participation of each of the non-related parties and the related party in the Offering were not confirmed.