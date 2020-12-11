PDL Community Bancorp Announces Share Repurchase Program
NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has adopted a share repurchase program intended to enhance shareholder
value effective December 14, 2020. Under the repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to 852,302 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding shares.
The repurchases will be made in accordance with a pre-arranged stock repurchase plan adopted by the Company in accordance with the guidelines specified under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as from time to time through privately negotiated transactions at prevailing market prices, depending on market conditions. Repurchases under the Company’s 10b5-1 plan, administered through an independent broker, are subject to SEC regulations as well as certain market volume, price and timing limitations as set forth in the 10b5-1 plan.
Repurchased shares will be held by the Company as Treasury shares. The repurchase program may be suspended or terminated at any time without prior notice, and it will expire no later than June 13, 2021.
About PDL Community Bancorp
PDL Community Bancorp is the financial holding company for Ponce Bank and Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. Ponce Bank is a Minority Depository Institution, a Community Development Financial Institution, and a certified Small Business Administration lender. The Bank’s business primarily consists of taking deposits from the general public and to a lesser extent alternative funding sources and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of 1-4 family residences (investor-owned and owner-occupied), multifamily residences, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and, to a lesser extent, in business and consumer loans. The Bank also invests in securities, which consist of U.S. Government and federal agency securities and securities issued by government-sponsored or government-owned enterprises, as well as, mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds and obligations, and Federal Home Loan Bank stock. Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. is a mortgage lender operating in five states. As a Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”)-approved Title II lender, Mortgage World Bankers, Inc. originates and sells to investors single family mortgage loans guaranteed by the FHA, as well as conventional mortgages.
0 Kommentare