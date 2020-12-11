PDL Community Bancorp Announces Share Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDL Community Bancorp (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has adopted a share repurchase program intended to enhance shareholder value effective December 14, 2020. Under the repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to 852,302 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5% of the issued and outstanding shares.



The repurchases will be made in accordance with a pre-arranged stock repurchase plan adopted by the Company in accordance with the guidelines specified under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as from time to time through privately negotiated transactions at prevailing market prices, depending on market conditions. Repurchases under the Company’s 10b5-1 plan, administered through an independent broker, are subject to SEC regulations as well as certain market volume, price and timing limitations as set forth in the 10b5-1 plan.