EY announces the EY Microsoft Services Group designed to propel companies' digital transformations and help deliver long-term value

-- EY is the first organization to establish dedicated Microsoft Services Group of "Big Four"

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announced the launch of the EY Microsoft Services Group, focused on helping companies realize long-term value through end-to-end Microsoft powered digital transformation.

Building on EY teams leading business consulting capabilities, the dedicated Microsoft Services Group offers EY clients a new and simple approach to transformation – providing a combination of Microsoft cloud-based services with deep EY technology consulting and service experience across the globe. As organizations accelerate digital transformation due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new group expands EY capabilities to help clients reinvent the back office with Microsoft technologies and experience across various sectors, including financial services, energy, government and healthcare.

Microsoft Services Group expands EY capabilities across Microsoft technologies

With more than 80% of EY client services and solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure, the EY Microsoft Services Group builds on the organizations' existing strategic alliance ecosystem and award-winning capabilities. It will facilitate new, innovative Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Microsoft 365 cloud services based on EY strengths in technologies that include artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, data analytics and cybersecurity.

Greg Jenko, EY Global and Americas Microsoft Services Group Leader, says:

"Business transformation remains at the forefront of many organizations' priorities this year. With the establishment of the EY Microsoft Services Group, we are focused on applying EY teams' technology capabilities to help deliver long-term value by accelerating digital transformation for clients. With a robust combination of Microsoft cloud-based products and deep EY technology consulting and delivery service experience across the globe, we provide the leading capabilities clients need in a rapidly changing digital landscape."