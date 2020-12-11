 

EY announces the EY Microsoft Services Group designed to propel companies' digital transformations and help deliver long-term value

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.12.2020, 20:47  |  42   |   |   

-- EY is the first organization to establish dedicated Microsoft Services Group of "Big Four"

-- Helps clients across sectors reinvent the back office with Microsoft cloud technologies and experience 

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announced the launch of the EY Microsoft Services Group, focused on helping companies realize long-term value through end-to-end Microsoft powered digital transformation.

EY - Building a better working world

Building on EY teams leading business consulting capabilities, the dedicated Microsoft Services Group offers EY clients a new and simple approach to transformation – providing a combination of Microsoft cloud-based services with deep EY technology consulting and service experience across the globe. As organizations accelerate digital transformation due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new group expands EY capabilities to help clients reinvent the back office with Microsoft technologies and experience across various sectors, including financial services, energy, government and healthcare.

Microsoft Services Group expands EY capabilities across Microsoft technologies

With more than 80% of EY client services and solutions hosted on Microsoft Azure, the EY Microsoft Services Group builds on the organizations' existing strategic alliance ecosystem and award-winning capabilities. It will facilitate new, innovative Microsoft Azure, Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Microsoft 365 cloud services based on EY strengths in technologies that include artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, data analytics and cybersecurity.

Greg Jenko, EY Global and Americas Microsoft Services Group Leader, says:

"Business transformation remains at the forefront of many organizations' priorities this year. With the establishment of the EY Microsoft Services Group, we are focused on applying EY teams' technology capabilities to help deliver long-term value by accelerating digital transformation for clients. With a robust combination of Microsoft cloud-based products and deep EY technology consulting and delivery service experience across the globe, we provide the leading capabilities clients need in a rapidly changing digital landscape."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EY announces the EY Microsoft Services Group designed to propel companies' digital transformations and help deliver long-term value - EY is the first organization to establish dedicated Microsoft Services Group of "Big Four" - Helps clients across sectors reinvent the back office with Microsoft cloud technologies and experience  LONDON, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - EY today …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
New Strategy To Put Sweden As Front Runner In Battery Value Chain
Green Technology and Sustainability Market worth $36.6 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
New FORCAM FORCE EDGE Solution Now Available for Purchase on SAP App Center
Industrial Services Market worth $44.1 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
King Cobra Wins First Place "European Star Award" Again
Cell Isolation/ Separation Market worth $15.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market worth $7.5 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Galapagos NV - GLPG
Nifty Games Announces Peter Moore To Join Board of Directors
Nouscom appoints Göran Ando MD as Chairman and Richard Davis PhD as Chief Business Officer
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
Behind the Success of the Growing European Online Gambling Market
Sysmex Inostics Presents Data at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating ...
CGTN: Marred by war crimes, Australia turns the table on China
Largo Resources Launches Largo Clean Energy; Creating a Leading, Vertically Integrated and ...
HyGear shareholders sign agreement for the company to be acquired by clean energy leader Xebec
DEKRA Fully Committed to Digitalization
Fearful of the pandemic management measures, 150.81% more citizens of Japan rushed to VPN
Pharming announces enrolment of first patient in US clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 ...
Titel
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Mexico's Mining Concessions Halt Creates Valuable Opportunity for Gold Miners With a Stake in the ...
Embracer Group acquires Zen Studios
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
Here's How Gold Could Hit $5,000 In 2021
Global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics Market Could Exceed $3.5 Billion By 2027
Gold Stocks Remain the Safest Bet With Widespread Vaccine Still Months Away
OREAC: 1,400 GW of offshore wind by 2050 achievable with increased government commitment and collaboration
Innovation Is Supercharging The Billion Dollar Infant Nutrition Market
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments