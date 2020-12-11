 

Bespoke Extracts Congratulates Pro MMA Fighter Cody Law on TKO Win at Bellator 254

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today formally congratulated professional Mixed Martial Artist Cody Law on his big TKO win in the third round against opponent Kenny Champion at Bellator 254 held last night in Uncasville, Connecticut. As previously announced, Bespoke Extracts was Law’s corporate sponsor at the event.

Immediately following the bout, Law stated, “I’d like to express my thanks to Bespoke CBD, not only for being my sponsor, but for being the only CBD product which actually reduced my inflammation significantly.”

Danny Pollack, Chief Executive Officer of Bespoke Extracts, added, “Cody’s dominant performance in the cage was epic. Bespoke is thrilled to have had the opportunity to sponsor Cody’s sophomore MMA fight and look forward to supporting what is sure to be an exciting professional career ahead of him.”

About Bespoke Extracts, Inc.

At Bespoke Extracts, we believe in the power of the individual. So, we strive to tailor each CBD experience to make its benefits unique to you and your lifestyle. That means making sure you are confident that everything we deliver to you is safe, effective, and perfect for you. From the very beginning, we have hand-picked our producers to ensure only NSF-certified and USDA-certified organic hemp from some of the finest CBD growers in the United States. It is also why we use the industry standard for extraction to ensure the purest and most potent product on the market. And finally, it’s why we strive to develop a long-term personal relationship with each and every one of our customers—including you—to help them determine their needs and wants and supply the exact right solution for them. For more information, please visit www.bespokeextracts.com.  

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

No statement in this press release has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of Bespoke’s products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. Our products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any Bespoke Extract product. Bespoke Extracts, Inc. shall not be held liable for any medical claims made by customer testimonials.

For more information, please contact:
Bespoke Extracts, Inc.
Phone: 888-575-6738
Email: info@bespokeextracts.com
Web:  www.bespokeextracts.com


