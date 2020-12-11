 

Vident Funds Announce Final Capital Gains Distributions

Vident Funds today announced that there are no expected capital gains distributions for all Exchange Traded Funds in its fund family.

Ticker

Fund Name

 

Short Term
Capital Gains

Long Term
Capital Gains

Total Capital Gains
Distribution

VIDI

Vident International Equity Fund

 

None

None

None

VUSE

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

 

None

None

None

VBND

Vident Core U.S. Bond Strategy ETF

 

None

None

None

PPTY

PPTY- U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF

 

None

None

None

Please note that year end estimates were made as of December 10, 2020 and may be subject to change based on several factors. These factors may also result in funds which currently show no estimated capital gains distributions making a distribution at year end. We strongly encourage shareholders to consult with their tax advisers regarding tax consequences of these distributions.

About Vident Funds
 The Funds' investment advisor is Vident Advisory, LLC. The Funds' sub-adviser is Vident Investment Advisory (VIA). Vident Financial owns the indexes that underlie the Funds.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. To obtain a prospectus visit www.videntfunds.com/literature or call 800-617-0004. Please read it carefully before investing. Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. The Funds have the same risks as the underlying securities traded on the exchange throughout the day at market price. Investor shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Funds. Ordinary brokerage commissions may apply. The Vident Funds are distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc. ALPS is not affiliated with Vident Financial.

VNT000429



