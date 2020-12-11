On the morning of Friday December 11, 2020, a shipment of TAAT Original, Smooth, and Menthol arrived in Canton, OH at the warehouse of ADCO, the Company’s first distributor in its launch market

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT”) is pleased to announce that on the morning of Friday December 11, 2020, a shipment of TAAT arrived at the Canton, Ohio warehouse of ADCO Distributors, Inc. (“ADCO”), the Company’s first distributor in its launch market, as announced in a press release dated October 6, 2020. It is intended for ADCO to use this inventory to fill orders for TAAT from tobacco retailer accounts in the convenience channel who have placed pre-orders for TAAT as part of its launch in Ohio this quarter. On October 6, 2020, ADCO placed an order for an initial supply of each variety of TAAT (Original, Smooth, and Menthol), which was invoiced at over CAD $150,000 inclusive of freight to Ohio. All product from this order will be placed on ADCO’s “pick line” among other tobacco category products carried by ADCO (e.g., Marlboro, Newport, Camel). Based on standard routing schedules, beginning next week TAAT is to be delivered to ADCO accounts that have ordered TAAT alongside their order of tobacco cigarettes for the week. In addition to confirmed pre-orders from independent and chain retailers of tobacco, several of ADCO’s accounts have indicated an intent to order TAAT upon arrival of the first shipment to Ohio.



In October 2020 the Company announced that it would be launching TAAT, its flagship product, in Ohio as its initial market in the United States. Initial launch activities included the rollout of a large-scale digital marketing campaign targeting legal-aged smokers in Ohio and sales efforts coordinated by a Key Accounts Manager with more than a decade of sales experience with one of the world’s largest tobacco companies. As shown in the Company’s November 20, 2020 press release, in-store promotional graphics for TAAT were placed in select locations of tobacco retailers who will be carrying TAAT. Additionally, thousands of sample requests for TAAT have been submitted on the TryTAAT landing page ( http://trytaat.com ). All three varieties of TAAT initially sold in its launch market will feature a limited-time “Buy one, get one” or “BOGO” offer, allowing for lengthier trials of the product at no extra cost to the consumer.