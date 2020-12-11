TCR² Therapeutics to Announce Interim Data from Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of TC-210 in Mesothelin-Expressing Solid Tumors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCR² Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRR), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a pipeline of novel T cell therapies for patients suffering from cancer, today announced that the Company plans to discuss interim data from the Phase 1 portion of the TC-210 Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with mesothelin-expressing solid tumors in a premarket press release and webcast to be held on Monday, December 14th, 2020.



The Company will host a conference call and webcast with a slide presentation at 8:00am E.T. on Monday, December 14th. The webcast of the conference call will be made available on the Investors page of the Company’s website at www.investors.tcr2.com. To access the call via dial-in, please dial 866-220-8062 (U.S. toll free) or 470-495-9169 (international) ten minutes prior to the start time with the conference ID number 4070006. Following the live audio webcast, an archived replay will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.