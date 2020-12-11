Deer Horn Completes Second and Final Tranche Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deer Horn Capital Inc. (CSE: DHC) (the “Company” or “Deer Horn”), announces that is has now completed the second and final tranche (the “ Second Tranche ”) of its non-brokered private placement (the “ Offering ”) previously announced on October 19, 2020. Under the Second Tranche, the Company has issued 1,200,000 units for gross proceeds of $60,000. Together with the first tranche closing announced November 6, 2020, the Company has raised a total of $140,000 from the sale of 2,800,000 units.

All securities issued under this Second Tranche closing are subject to a hold period expiring April 12, 2021, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

About Deer Horn Capital

Deer Horn Capital’s unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic Deer Horn Project in British Columbia anchors a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. We believe this is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

Deer Horn responsibly and ethically explores for metals in British Columbia and Yukon. Deer Horn proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.

Deer Horn Capital Inc. Tyrone Docherty “Tyrone Docherty” 604.789.5653 Tyrone Docherty tyrone@deerhorncapital.ca President and CEO

