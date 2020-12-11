 

Adamas Announces New Employment Inducement Grant

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADMS) today announced that the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted two new employees the option to purchase an aggregate of 28,500 shares of the company’s common stock, at a per share exercise price of $4.88, the closing trading price on December 7, and restricted stock units to acquire 14,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The stock options and restricted stock units vest over four years and were granted pursuant to the Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2016 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the company's board of directors in March 2016 under Rule 5653(c)(4) of the Nasdaq Global Market for equity grants to induce new employees to enter into employment with the company.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 
At Adamas our vision is clear – to deliver innovative medicines that reduce the burden of neurological diseases on patients, caregivers and society. We are a fully integrated company focused on growing a portfolio of therapies to address a range of neurological diseases. For more information, please visit www.adamaspharma.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Peter Vozzo
Westwicke Partners
443-213-0505
peter.vozzo@westwicke.com

Media:
Sarah Mathieson
Vice President, Communications & Engagement
510-450-3528
smathieson@adamaspharma.com




