Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $290 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announces the pricing of the SB81 offering, a multifamily mortgage-backed securitization backed by small balance loans underwritten by Freddie Mac and issued by a third-party trust. The company expects to issue approximately $290 million in SB Certificates (SB81 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about December 18, 2020. Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans generally range from $1 million to $7.5 million and are generally backed by properties with five or more units. This is the twelfth SB Certificate transaction in 2020.

Class Principal/Notional

Amount (mm) Weighted

Average

Life (Years) Spread

(bps) Coupon Yield Dollar

Price A-5H $64.047 4.11 22 0.7200% 0.5901% 100.4811 A-10F $98.068 7.27 34 1.1100% 1.0393% 100.4331 A-10H $128.134 7.19 49 1.2600% 1.1815% 100.4721 X1 $290.249 5.04 1,750 1.0777% 17.8545% 9.3861

Details:

Freddie Mac is guaranteeing three senior principal and interest classes and one interest only class of securities issued by the FRESB 2020-SB81 Mortgage Trust. Freddie Mac is also acting as mortgage loan seller and master servicer to the trust. In addition to the four classes of securities guaranteed by Freddie Mac, the trust will issue certificates consisting of Class B and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will be sold to private investors.