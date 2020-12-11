Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $290 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization
MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announces the pricing of the SB81 offering, a
multifamily mortgage-backed securitization backed by small balance loans underwritten by Freddie Mac and issued by a third-party trust. The company expects to issue approximately $290 million in SB
Certificates (SB81 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about December 18, 2020. Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans generally range from $1 million to $7.5 million and are generally
backed by properties with five or more units. This is the twelfth SB Certificate transaction in 2020.
SB81 Pricing
|Class
|
Principal/Notional
Amount (mm)
|
Weighted
Average
Life (Years)
|
Spread
(bps)
|Coupon
|Yield
|
Dollar
Price
|A-5H
|$64.047
|4.11
|22
|0.7200%
|0.5901%
|100.4811
|A-10F
|$98.068
|7.27
|34
|1.1100%
|1.0393%
|100.4331
|A-10H
|$128.134
|7.19
|49
|1.2600%
|1.1815%
|100.4721
|X1
|$290.249
|5.04
|1,750
|1.0777%
|17.8545%
|9.3861
Details:
- Co-Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC
- Co-Managers: Multi-Bank Securities, Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Truist Securities, Inc.
- SB81 Certificates Offering Circular
- Small Balance Securitization Investor Presentation PDF
Freddie Mac is guaranteeing three senior principal and interest classes and one interest only class of securities issued by the FRESB 2020-SB81 Mortgage Trust. Freddie Mac is also acting as mortgage loan seller and master servicer to the trust. In addition to the four classes of securities guaranteed by Freddie Mac, the trust will issue certificates consisting of Class B and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will be sold to private investors.
