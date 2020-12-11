 

Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $290 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 22:08  |  55   |   |   

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announces the pricing of the SB81 offering, a multifamily mortgage-backed securitization backed by small balance loans underwritten by Freddie Mac and issued by a third-party trust. The company expects to issue approximately $290 million in SB Certificates (SB81 Certificates), which are expected to settle on or about December 18, 2020. Freddie Mac Small Balance Loans generally range from $1 million to $7.5 million and are generally backed by properties with five or more units. This is the twelfth SB Certificate transaction in 2020.

SB81 Pricing

Class Principal/Notional
Amount (mm) 		Weighted
Average
Life (Years) 		Spread
(bps) 		Coupon Yield Dollar
Price
A-5H $64.047 4.11 22 0.7200% 0.5901% 100.4811
A-10F $98.068 7.27 34 1.1100% 1.0393% 100.4331
A-10H $128.134 7.19 49 1.2600% 1.1815% 100.4721
X1 $290.249 5.04 1,750 1.0777% 17.8545% 9.3861

Details:

Freddie Mac is guaranteeing three senior principal and interest classes and one interest only class of securities issued by the FRESB 2020-SB81 Mortgage Trust. Freddie Mac is also acting as mortgage loan seller and master servicer to the trust. In addition to the four classes of securities guaranteed by Freddie Mac, the trust will issue certificates consisting of Class B and Class R Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac and will be sold to private investors.

Seite 1 von 3
Freddie Mac Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Freddie Mac Announces Pricing of $290 Million Multifamily Small Balance Loan Securitization MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announces the pricing of the SB81 offering, a multifamily mortgage-backed securitization backed by small balance loans underwritten by Freddie Mac and issued by a third-party …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bombardier erhält von den VBZ in der Schweiz den Zuschlag für 40 weitere FLEXITY-Trams in Zürich
Hexagon Purus AS: Publication of Information Document
21Shares Outlines Its Policy On The Upcoming SPARK Airdrop Relevant To Its Crypto ETPs
NIO Inc. Announces Proposed Offering of 60,000,000 American Depositary Shares
FDA-Beratungsausschuss unterstützt die erste U.S.-Notfallzulassung für Pfizers und BioNTechs ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
TAAT Announces Voluntary Exercise of Warrants from October 2020 Private Placement for Gross ...
McPhy joins the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indices
Deutsche Unternehmen konzentrieren sich wegen COVID-19 auf ihre digitale Transformation
Kirkland Lake Gold Positioned for Strong Operating and Financial Results in 2021, Company Provides ...
Titel
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Bombardier modernisiert die Fahrzeuge der Baureihen 423 und 430 der S-Bahn Stuttgart im Auftrag der ...
LINEDATA SERVICES: Linedata expands its partnership with HCL Technologies
Large-Scale Use of Hydrogen Presents ‘Sweet Spot’ of Opportunity
Massive Lack of Hydrogen Fueling Stations Presents Enormous Opportunity
Albireo Submits for U.S. FDA and EMA Product Approval of Once-Daily Odevixibat for PFIC
Hexagon Composites ASA: Ex Dividend-in-Kind today
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
Titel
Hexagon Purus AS: Contemplated private placement and admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo
K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Drill Results at Kora, Including 9.80 m at 84.92 g/t AuEq
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Announces Appointment of Leading Clean Energy Entrepreneur Greg ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp.’s Subsidiary, PowerTap Hydrogen Fueling, Announces That It Has ...
REPEAT - Clean Power Capital Corp. Announces Plans to List on NASDAQ
Clean Power Capital Corp.
AgraFlora’s Delta Greenhouse Receives Agriculture Loan
Affinor Growers Announces Resignations and Appointment of New CEO
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.12.20
Freddie Mac: LIHTC Program Essential to Affordable Housing in Rural Persistent Poverty Counties Across the Country
10.12.20
Mortgage Rates Remain Flat
10.12.20
Freddie Mac Prices $1.1 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-122
09.12.20
Freddie Mac Prices $991 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-F95
08.12.20
Freddie Mac Multifamily Closes First Social Impact M-Deal Supporting Housing for Homeless Veterans and Those in Need
07.12.20
Freddie Mac Announces First K-Deal with SOFR Indexed Multifamily Mortgages
05.12.20
Freddie Mac Prices $380 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-L06
03.12.20
Freddie Mac Prices $1.3 Billion Multifamily K-Deal, K-121
03.12.20
Mortgage Rates Reach Another Record Low
02.12.20
Freddie Mac Prices New $3 Billion Three-Year Reference Notes Security