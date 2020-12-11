 

After Successful Inaugural Harvest in 2020, Christina Lake Cannabis Announces Plans to Expand Outdoor Production Using Natural Methods

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.12.2020, 22:01  |  60   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE:CLC) (FRANKFURT: A2QEGJ) is pleased to announce that after a successful inaugural harvest from the 2020 growing season which exceeded production targets by over 44%, it is planning to expand its grow operations in 2021 to capitalize on the several unique advantages that can be had by growing cannabis outdoors in Christina Lake, BC. The contemplated expansion includes the utilization of up to approximately 85 acres of arable land in addition to the 18 acres on which CLC’s 2020 harvest was grown, as well as timing strategies that could allow certain strains grown by the Company to be “turned over” twice in a growing season. The Company’s production methodology, which is built around using natural methods such as growing with sunlight and abstaining from the use of pesticides or fungicides, will be kept the same in any potential expansion of CLC’s growing activities under the leadership of its master growers who recognize the importance of growing cannabis naturally.

With approximately CAD $20 million raised to date, CLC has realized favourable financial outcomes in its first operating year on account of the exceptionally low fixed costs of growing cannabis outdoors. In comparison to indoor and greenhouse cultivation of cannabis, which represent the vast majority of domestic cannabis production, outdoor growers of cannabis such as CLC benefit from limited expenses and maximum utilization of sunlight which is proven to contribute to superior growth results. As a result, with its current treasury CLC believes it is well-positioned to carry out an expansion for the 2021 growing season which could further strengthen the Company’s market position.

In 2018, the Company began to build out its fully integrated site for growing, drying, processing, and extracting outdoor-grown cannabis. In 2020, the site became fully operational with a staff of more than 30 full-time employees and seasonal personnel. With over 130 acres of land owned by CLC in the Christina Lake region of British Columbia, the Company used only 18 acres to grow its first crop which yielded 32,500 kg / 71,650 lb of dried cannabis. The Company benefits from several competitive advantages to include low overhead costs from growing outdoors, an excellent climate in which to grow cannabis using natural sunlight, and seamless integration of agriculture, extraction, and sales operations. To preserve the integrity of CLC’s crops, natural methods of pest control (e.g., beetles in the coccinellidae family) are utilized in place of more common methods such as fungicides or pesticides.

