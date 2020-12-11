BCB Bancorp, Inc. Adopts New Stock Repurchase Plan
BAYONNE, N.J., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today announced it has adopted a new
stock repurchase program, effective December 16, 2020. Under the stock repurchase program, management is authorized to repurchase up to 500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The shares
authorized for repurchase under the program equate to approximately 2.9% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. As of December 10, 2020, the Company had approximately 17.1 million
shares of common stock outstanding. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and it may be limited or terminated at any time
without prior notice.
“Repurchasing shares of our stock is an excellent use of capital, and can contribute to improved shareholder value,” stated Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe this program will contribute to a strong return on equity and long-term growth in earnings per share.”
Under the stock repurchase program, the Company may repurchase shares of common stock from time to time in open market transactions or in privately negotiated transactions as permitted under applicable rules and regulations. Open market repurchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and applicable legal requirements. Repurchases may be conducted from time to time and may be suspended or terminated at any time without notice. The timing, volume and nature of such purchases will be determined at the sole discretion of the Company’s management at prices the Company considers attractive and in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, trading price, alternate uses for capital, the Company’s financial performance, and applicable securities laws, and may be suspended or discontinued at any time. No assurance can be given that any particular amount of common stock will be repurchased. Repurchases may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions. This repurchase program may be modified, extended or terminated by the Board of Directors at any time.
0 Kommentare