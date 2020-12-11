BCB Bancorp, Inc. Adopts New Stock Repurchase Plan

BAYONNE, N.J., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank (the “Bank”), today announced it has adopted a new stock repurchase program, effective December 16, 2020. Under the stock repurchase program, management is authorized to repurchase up to 500,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The shares authorized for repurchase under the program equate to approximately 2.9% of the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock. As of December 10, 2020, the Company had approximately 17.1 million shares of common stock outstanding. The stock repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and it may be limited or terminated at any time without prior notice.



“Repurchasing shares of our stock is an excellent use of capital, and can contribute to improved shareholder value,” stated Thomas Coughlin, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe this program will contribute to a strong return on equity and long-term growth in earnings per share.”