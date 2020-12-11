Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend for the Quarter Ending December 31, 2020

EXTON, Pa., Dec. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Flex, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OFLX) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share payable on January 5, 2021 to shareholders of record on December 21, 2020. Kevin R. Hoben, the Company’s chairman stated that: “The commitment to maintain the regular quarterly dividend at the current rate in this challenging time for the country and the economy is the best indication of our belief in the Company’s ability to weather this storm.” In determining the amount of future regular quarterly dividends, the Board will review the cash needs of the Company, and based on results of operations, financial condition, capital expenditure plans, and consideration of possible acquisitions, as well as such other factors as the Board of Directors may consider relevant, determine on a quarterly basis the amount of a regular quarterly dividend.



This news release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to inherent uncertainties which are difficult to predict, and may be beyond the ability of our control.