 

TortoiseEcofin Announces Index Updates for Fourth Quarter 2020

TortoiseEcofin today announced upcoming additions and deletions to its indices as part of its regular quarterly rebalancing for the fourth quarter of 2020. Following the close of trading on December 18, 2020, the indices will be rebalanced and as a result, the following changes will become effective.

Tortoise MLP Index

(TMLP/TMLPT)

Action

Company

Ticker

Deletion

GasLog Partners LP

GLOP

The full constituent list for TMLP can be viewed at https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/1528/tmlp-constituent-overview-91820. ...

Ecofin Global Water ESG Index SM

(EGWESG/EGWESGT)

Action

Company

Ticker

Addition

Guangdong Investment Ltd

270 HK

The full constituent list can be viewed at https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/1260/egwesg-constituent-overview-9182 ...

Ecofin Global Digital Payments Infrastructure IndexSM

(TPMT/TPAYMENT)

Action

Company

Ticker

Addition

Mitek Systems Inc

MITK

Addition

Nuvei Corp

NVEI CN

Addition

Sezzle Inc

SZL AU

Addition

Splitit Ltd

SPT AU

The full constituent list can be viewed at https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/1539/tpmt-constituent-overview-91820. ...

There were no fourth quarter rebalancing updates to report for the Tortoise North American Pipeline IndexSM (TNAP).

The full constituent list for TNAP can be viewed at https://tortoiseecofin.com/media/1530/tnap-constituent-overview-91820. ...

About TortoiseEcofin

TortoiseEcofin focuses on essential assets – those assets and services that are indispensable to the economy and society. We strive to make a positive impact on clients and communities by investing in energy infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy and by providing capital for social impact projects focused on education and senior housing. TortoiseEcofin brings together strong legacies from Tortoise, with expertise investing across the energy value chain for more than 20 years, and from Ecofin, which unites ecology and finance and has roots back to the early 1990s. To learn more, visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

