 

Barnes Group Inc. Mourns the Passing of Former Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Wallace 'Wally' Barnes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.12.2020, 22:17  |  34   |   |   

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) today announced the passing of Wallace 'Wally' Barnes, former Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes Group Inc.

“The entire Barnes Group family mourns the loss of Wally Barnes. As an officer of the Company for 34 years, with the last 14 as Chairman and CEO, his numerous, valued contributions have made a long-lasting impact on our Company,” said Patrick J. Dempsey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes Group Inc. “We will certainly miss his presence and offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to Wally’s family.”

Mr. Wallace Barnes served as CEO of Barnes Group from 1977 to 1991 and Chairman of the Board from 1977 to 1995. He was the father of current Barnes Group Board Chairman, Thomas O. Barnes and grandfather of Board member, Elijah K. Barnes. In addition, Wally was a renowned philanthropist in the Bristol, Connecticut community and has led the Bristol Boy’s Club and the University of Hartford Board of Regents. He also was an outstanding business leader, having served on a number of corporate boards.

About Barnes Group
 Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) is a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies, and innovative solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. Its specialized products and services are used in far-reaching applications including aerospace, transportation, manufacturing, automation, healthcare, and packaging. Barnes Group’s skilled and dedicated employees around the globe are committed to the highest performance standards and achieving consistent, sustainable profitable growth. For more information, visit www.BGInc.com.

Barnes Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Barnes Group Inc. Mourns the Passing of Former Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Wallace 'Wally' Barnes Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) today announced the passing of Wallace 'Wally' Barnes, former Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes Group Inc. “The entire Barnes Group family mourns the loss of Wally Barnes. As an officer of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
AbCellera Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Pfizer Declares First-Quarter 2021 Dividend
Sea Limited Announces Upsize and Pricing of Offering of American Depositary Shares
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation on Its GP2 Phase III Clinical Trial Design for ...
Lost Money in Qiwi PLC?
Pfizer and BioNTech Receive FDA Advisory Committee Vote Supporting Potential First Emergency Use ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. Investors of the Important ...
Comcast to Launch Disney+ and ESPN+ on Xfinity Platforms
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Sopra Steria Group: Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From November 30th to December 4th, 2020
AT&T to Sell Crunchyroll to Sony’s Funimation Global Group
Bluegreen Vacations and Bankruptcy Trustee for Former Timeshare Exit Company American Resort ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces Execution of Project Financing Loan Agreements and Project ...
ImmunityBio’s hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Complete Protection of Airways in ...
Pfizer and Sangamo Announce Updated Phase 1/2 Results Showing Sustained Factor VIII Activity Levels ...
The Walt Disney Company Surpasses 137M Paid Subscriptions across its Direct-to-Consumer Services, ...
Amphenol Corporation to Acquire MTS Systems
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Publication of Results from Landmark Phase 3 Trial of BNT162b2 ...
Titel
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Moderna Announces Primary Efficacy Analysis in Phase 3 COVE Study for Its COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BevCanna to Acquire Established Beverage Company, Naturo Group, With Over $35M in Assets
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
Splunk Inc. Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
XPeng Reports Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
Palantir Reports Revenue Growth of 52% in the Third Quarter, Raises Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Xpeng Presents P7 Wing Limited Edition at Auto Guangzhou
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.12.20
Barnes Group Inc. Named One of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021