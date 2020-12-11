Barnes Group Inc. Mourns the Passing of Former Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Wallace 'Wally' Barnes

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE: B) today announced the passing of Wallace 'Wally' Barnes, former Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes Group Inc.

“The entire Barnes Group family mourns the loss of Wally Barnes. As an officer of the Company for 34 years, with the last 14 as Chairman and CEO, his numerous, valued contributions have made a long-lasting impact on our Company,” said Patrick J. Dempsey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Barnes Group Inc. “We will certainly miss his presence and offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to Wally’s family.”