Birks Group Provides Business Update

Furthermore, in order to better serve its customers following new and evolving restrictions surrounding in-store shopping across the country, the Company is pleased to announce that it has added virtual appointments to its Concierge Service across Canada, offering personalized video shopping services from home. Stores currently under lockdown have been equipped with the appropriate hardware to perform high-quality video appointments and product presentations.

As of December 11, 2020, 22 of the Company’s 29 stores across Canada are opened and serving clients in accordance with the directives of local government and public health officials. As a result of provincial restrictions to address the “second wave” of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s Winnipeg store is currently temporarily closed for in-person shopping until further notice and six of the Company’s Ontario stores, including its Bloor street flagship store, are also temporarily closed for in-person shopping, for what we expect to be a minimum of four weeks ending on December 22, 2020. However, all of the affected stores remain available for Concierge Service (over the telephone) and curbside pickup.

Mr. Jean-Christophe Bédos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Birks Group, commented: “For those clients who prefer to shop from home, our virtual concierge service is able to provide elevated assistance over video chat. Clients will have the option to book a private appointment with a Maison Birks sales professional who can assist with everything from identifying that perfect holiday gift to selecting an engagement ring.”

Birks Group also announced that it has received confirmation from the NYSE American LLC (“NYSE American”) on December 9, 2020 that the Company was not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Section 1003(a)(i) of the NYSE American Company Guide (the “Company Guide”). That section applies if a listed company has stockholders’ equity of less than U.S. $2.0 million and has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in two of its three most recent fiscal years.

Birks Group can regain compliance under Section 1003(a)(i) of the Company Guide, as well as under Section 1003(a)(ii), as previously disclosed, under the compliance plan approved by NYSE American on October 22, 2020, which granted the Company an extension for its continued listing until February 6, 2022. The Company is not required to submit an additional plan to NYSE American with respect to Section 1003(a)(i). Receipt of the notice does not affect the Company’s business, operations, financial or liquidity condition, or reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission.